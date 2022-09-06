International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) stormed to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation.
https://sputniknews.com/20220906/kremlin-moscow-hopes-those-responsible-for-terrorist-attack-in-kabul-will-get-punishment-1100425424.html
Kremlin: Moscow Hopes Those Responsible for Terrorist Attack in Kabul Will Get Punishment
Kremlin: Moscow Hopes Those Responsible for Terrorist Attack in Kabul Will Get Punishment
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Moscow hopes that those responsible for the suicide bombing near the Russian embassy in Kabul would be punished and that... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-06T08:52+0000
2022-09-06T08:52+0000
afghanistan
kabul
afghanistan
explosions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107949/97/1079499730_0:171:3181:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_26284b09d34b56871753f2858b835387.jpg
"We express condolences on the death of our employees as a result of the terrorist act. We hope that those who staged this terrorist act will be identified and get punishment, and that all conditions to ensure the security of our embassy in Kabul will be established," Peskov told reporters.The spokesman also said that the Russian embassy was in contact with the Afghan authorities to demand the strengthening of security measures.The explosion occurred on Monday morning near the entrance to the Russian embassy's consular department. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed as a result of the blast. The Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) reportedly took responsibility for the deadly terrorist attack.
kabul
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107949/97/1079499730_18:0:2749:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_adeeac50f06e7ae25186987e044dcfb3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kabul, afghanistan, explosions
kabul, afghanistan, explosions

Kremlin: Moscow Hopes Those Responsible for Terrorist Attack in Kabul Will Get Punishment

08:52 GMT 06.09.2022
© AP Photo / Massoud HossainiAfghan Ambulance
Afghan Ambulance - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2022
© AP Photo / Massoud Hossaini
Subscribe
International
India
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Moscow hopes that those responsible for the suicide bombing near the Russian embassy in Kabul would be punished and that necessary conditions to ensure safety of the diplomatic mission would be established, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"We express condolences on the death of our employees as a result of the terrorist act. We hope that those who staged this terrorist act will be identified and get punishment, and that all conditions to ensure the security of our embassy in Kabul will be established," Peskov told reporters.
The spokesman also said that the Russian embassy was in contact with the Afghan authorities to demand the strengthening of security measures.
The explosion occurred on Monday morning near the entrance to the Russian embassy's consular department. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed as a result of the blast. The Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) reportedly took responsibility for the deadly terrorist attack.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала