https://sputniknews.com/20220906/japan-sends-protest-to-russia-over-termination-of-deal-on-facilitated-visits-to-kurils-1100414029.html

Japan Sends Protest to Russia Over Termination of Deal on Facilitated Visits to Kurils

Japan Sends Protest to Russia Over Termination of Deal on Facilitated Visits to Kurils

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government has voiced a strong protest to Russia over Moscow's decision to terminate the agreement with Tokyo on facilitated... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-06T02:41+0000

2022-09-06T02:41+0000

2022-09-06T02:41+0000

world

japan

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104853/31/1048533147_0:133:3169:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_7d21f04370186909847353c26191c61d.jpg

The day before, the order of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on the termination of the agreement with Japan on facilitated visits to the islands of Kunashir, Iturup and the Lesser Kuril Ridge was published on the official Internet portal of legal information.On March 21, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow, in response to Tokyo's unfriendly steps, was refusing to negotiate a peace treaty with Japan, halting visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the southern Kuril Islands, and withdrawing from dialogue with Japan on establishing joint economic activities in the southern Kurils.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japan, russia