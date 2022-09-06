International
Breaking News: 'Israeli' Airstrikes Target Aleppo Airport, Syrian State Media Reports
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20220906/irgc-unveils-cutting-edge-warship-with-standoff-capability-vls-drone-and-missile-suite--video-1100456264.html
IRGC Unveils Cutting-Edge Warship With Standoff Capability, VLS, Drone and Missile Suite – Video
IRGC Unveils Cutting-Edge Warship With Standoff Capability, VLS, Drone and Missile Suite – Video
Cut off from its traditional Western arms suppliers after the revolution of 1979, and facing a United Nations arms embargo between 2006-2020, Iran has built up... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-06T16:41+0000
2022-09-06T16:51+0000
military
iran
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
ship
vessel
corvette
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100455245_91:0:1190:618_1920x0_80_0_0_4bd45e760e2e3a8e82b73ca805a4a6e0.jpg
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy has taken delivery of the Shahid Soleimani (lit. "Martyr Soleimani"), the lead ship of a new generation of catamaran-style missile corvettes.The hull of the 64-meter-long warship, built from the ground up by local engineers and shipbuilders, is designed to have a low radar cross section.The vessel has a displacement of 1,000 tons, and is stuffed with electronic warfare equipment vertical launch system (VLS) missile launchers carrying between eight and sixteen air defense missiles, as well as six onboard anti-ship cruise missiles with a range of up to 300 km. The Shahid Soleimani is also equipped with a domestically-designed onboard battle management system, advanced radar, sonar and electronic countermeasures. Other features include a 30-mm machinegun and four 20 mm machineguns for peripheral defense, chafe and flare launchers, and six vertically launched ground attack cruise missiles with a range of up to 700 km.The combat patrol vessel is capable of carrying a sole Bell-412 helicopter and/or drones, as well as speedboats, which are launched from its aft.Speaking at the warship’s unveiling ceremony on Monday, Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri said that the ship is the first Iranian military vessel with onboard VLS, and that its four powerful engines will enable it to carry out long-range naval missions without coastal logistical support.Qasem Soleimani (1957-2020) was the long-time commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, an elite fighting formation responsible for Iran’s covert extraterritorial operations. Before his assassination in a US airstrike in January 2020, Soleimani commanded Quds and advised Iran’s allies in conflicts against a wide range of jihadist forces including Daesh (ISIS)* and al-Qaeda* in Iraq and Syria, the Taliban in Afghanistan, and Israel during the 2006 Lebanon War.* Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20220828/iranian-military-unveils-new-precision-drone-and-point-defense-system-1100091209.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100455245_228:0:1052:618_1920x0_80_0_0_1201b17d940e146a15038709dc81c3ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), ship, vessel, corvette
iran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), ship, vessel, corvette

IRGC Unveils Cutting-Edge Warship With Standoff Capability, VLS, Drone and Missile Suite – Video

16:41 GMT 06.09.2022 (Updated: 16:51 GMT 06.09.2022)
© Photo : Twitter / @GreaterIran92Next-generation Iranian corvette patrol vessel. Screengrab of Iranian media report.
Next-generation Iranian corvette patrol vessel. Screengrab of Iranian media report. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @GreaterIran92
Subscribe
International
India
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Cut off from its traditional Western arms suppliers after the revolution of 1979, and facing a United Nations arms embargo between 2006-2020, Iran has built up a large domestic defense industry, producing everything from tanks and warships to radar equipment, air defense systems, drones, missiles, and defense electronics.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy has taken delivery of the Shahid Soleimani (lit. "Martyr Soleimani"), the lead ship of a new generation of catamaran-style missile corvettes.
The hull of the 64-meter-long warship, built from the ground up by local engineers and shipbuilders, is designed to have a low radar cross section.
The vessel has a displacement of 1,000 tons, and is stuffed with electronic warfare equipment vertical launch system (VLS) missile launchers carrying between eight and sixteen air defense missiles, as well as six onboard anti-ship cruise missiles with a range of up to 300 km. The Shahid Soleimani is also equipped with a domestically-designed onboard battle management system, advanced radar, sonar and electronic countermeasures. Other features include a 30-mm machinegun and four 20 mm machineguns for peripheral defense, chafe and flare launchers, and six vertically launched ground attack cruise missiles with a range of up to 700 km.
The combat patrol vessel is capable of carrying a sole Bell-412 helicopter and/or drones, as well as speedboats, which are launched from its aft.
Speaking at the warship’s unveiling ceremony on Monday, Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri said that the ship is the first Iranian military vessel with onboard VLS, and that its four powerful engines will enable it to carry out long-range naval missions without coastal logistical support.
Иранские военные учения с применением беспилотников - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Iranian Military Unveils New Precision Drone and Point Defense System
28 August, 14:58 GMT
Qasem Soleimani (1957-2020) was the long-time commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, an elite fighting formation responsible for Iran’s covert extraterritorial operations. Before his assassination in a US airstrike in January 2020, Soleimani commanded Quds and advised Iran’s allies in conflicts against a wide range of jihadist forces including Daesh (ISIS)* and al-Qaeda* in Iraq and Syria, the Taliban in Afghanistan, and Israel during the 2006 Lebanon War.
* Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала