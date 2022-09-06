https://sputniknews.com/20220906/indian-man-arrested-for-killing-wife-on-suspicion-of-infidelity-1100440899.html

Indian Man Arrested For Killing Wife On Suspicion Of Infidelity

The man launched a deadly attack on his spouse two months after being married. 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

Police in the Indian state of Kerala on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife because he suspected her of infidelity.According to police, a man from the town of Varkala killed his 25-year-old wife by hitting on her head with a lamp on Tuesday.The woman was rushed to hospital but doctors couldn't save her.Police filed a case against the man under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).A police official told the media that the couple got married two months before and went to a country in the Arabian Gulf for work. They returned home because the man required treatment, the police official added.The man started to suspect his wife cheated on him, so he attacked her.In September 2018 the Supreme Court of India repealed Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code that makes adultery a punishable offence. However, adultery was still considered grounds for divorce.Cases of domestic violence are not uncommon in India. Last month, a man in Kerala's Kochi city beat another man to death on suspicion that he had had an extramarital affair with his wife.And in July, a man in Uttar Pradesh state allegedly stabbed his wife over the same suspicion and later jumped off a building to kill himself. However, he survived and was taken to hospital for treatment.

