India, Mongolia Bolster Military Ties As New Delhi Looks To Expand Footprint in East Asia

The three-day visit by Singh to Mongolia between 5 and September is the first by an Indian defence minister. The two countries upgraded their ties to the level... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

India and Mongolia deepened their defence partnership as Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Cyber Security Training Centre’ at the National Defence University in Ulaanbaatar.Singh said that the “in-depth deliberations” between the defence ministers will add “further momentum to India-Mongolia defence cooperation”.The visiting Indian defence minister held delegation-level talks with his Mongolian counterpart Lieutenant General. Saikhanbayar Gursed as well as a separate meeting with the country’s president U Khurelsukh, an official statement said.The Indian defence minister said that the meetings would serve to strengthen the “multi-faceted” strategic partnership between the two nations.Singh said that “strengthening military-level trust” between the two nations was important to maintain regional stability, as per an official statement.The Indian minister underlined that military ties between the countries have been expanding since 2015 and now include joint military drills, joint working group meetings, capacity building programmes for Mongolian forces as well as other high-level exchanges.Japan, the US, India, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Germany and South Korea are currently classified as Mongolia’s “third neighbours”.‘Highly Strategic Country’ For India, Says Ex-AmbassadorFormer Indian ambassador Anil Trigunayat, who has served as a deputy chief of mission at the Indian embassy in Mongolia, described Mongolia as a “highly strategic country” for New Delhi because of its location bordering both Russia and China.Buddhism, the predominant religion in Mongolia, has its origins in India, a reason which brings the two countries together.The visit by Singh comes amid a volatile regional situation in east Asia in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last month, leading to Beijing holding its largest ever war games in six regions around Taiwan. New Delhi, for its part, has urged for de-escalation of regional tensions.Singh’s Mongolia visit is part of a two-nation tour which would also take him to Tokyo for the ‘2+2 Dialogue’ between India and Japan, which will witness the participation of defence and foreign ministers of both the countries.

