IAEA Report on Zaporozhye NPP Mission Released
14:22 GMT 06.09.2022 (Updated: 14:48 GMT 06.09.2022)
The United Nations nuclear energy watchdog sent a high-level delegation of experts to the massive nuclear power plant last Thursday. Moscow accused Kiev of trying to sabotage the mission via a botched offensive, and of engaging in "nuclear terrorism" by repeatedly shelling the facility with mortars, drones and artillery.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has released a much-awaited report on the security situation at nuclear facilities in Ukraine.
The 52 page report provides "preliminary nuclear safety and security findings" of the agency's expert mission to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, as well as an early mission to Chernobyl in May.
It also lays down "seven pillars" for nuclear security, including the need to maintain the physical integrity of the facilities, the continued functioning of safety and security systems, the fulfillment of safety and security duties by nuclear plant staff, including "the capacity to make decisions free of undue pressure," reliable off-site power supply from the grid in case of an emergency, reliable logistics and transport supply chains, on-site and off-site radiation monitoring, and "reliable communications with the regulator."
The report contains a Ukraine-biased approach in discussing the "physical integrity" of the country's nuclear facilities, citing Ukrainian reports on the alleged deployment of Russian military equipment at ZNPP, and dangers said to arise from Russian cruise missiles flying overhead.
The report mentions the repeated shelling of the facility, and its impact on the plant's operations and safety, but does not mention who was responsible for the attacks (Ukrainian and Western mainstream media have previously reported that the plant was shelled by Russian forces...which have controlled the facility since March; Russia has blamed the Ukrainian military). Instead, the report repeatedly mentions details "as reported by Ukraine."
The report expresses "concern" with the impact shelling may have had on "safety-related structures, systems and components," and, citing IAEA director Rafael Grossi's remarks after returning from the inspection, emphasized "that while past events had not yet triggered a nuclear emergency, they represented a constant threat to nuclear safety and security because critical safety functions (containment of the radioactivity and cooling in particular) could be impacted."
The IAEA's recommendation to ensure the continued physical integrity of the ZNPP is as follows:
"The IAEA recommends that shelling on site and in its vicinity should be stopped immediately to avoid any further damages to the plant and associated facilities, for the safety of the operating staff and to maintain the physical integrity to support safe and secure operation. This requires agreements by all relevant parties to the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP."