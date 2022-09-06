https://sputniknews.com/20220906/iaeas-report-on-zaporozhye-npp-mission-released-1100449583.html

IAEA Report on Zaporozhye NPP Mission Released

IAEA Report on Zaporozhye NPP Mission Released

The United Nations nuclear energy watchdog sent a high-level delegation of experts to the massive nuclear power plant last Thursday. Moscow accused Kiev of... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-06T14:22+0000

2022-09-06T14:22+0000

2022-09-06T14:48+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

iaea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1100449583.jpg?1662475696

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has released a much-awaited report on the security situation at nuclear facilities in Ukraine.The 52 page report provides "preliminary nuclear safety and security findings" of the agency's expert mission to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, as well as an early mission to Chernobyl in May.It also lays down "seven pillars" for nuclear security, including the need to maintain the physical integrity of the facilities, the continued functioning of safety and security systems, the fulfillment of safety and security duties by nuclear plant staff, including "the capacity to make decisions free of undue pressure," reliable off-site power supply from the grid in case of an emergency, reliable logistics and transport supply chains, on-site and off-site radiation monitoring, and "reliable communications with the regulator."The report contains a Ukraine-biased approach in discussing the "physical integrity" of the country's nuclear facilities, citing Ukrainian reports on the alleged deployment of Russian military equipment at ZNPP, and dangers said to arise from Russian cruise missiles flying overhead.The report expresses "concern" with the impact shelling may have had on "safety-related structures, systems and components," and, citing IAEA director Rafael Grossi's remarks after returning from the inspection, emphasized "that while past events had not yet triggered a nuclear emergency, they represented a constant threat to nuclear safety and security because critical safety functions (containment of the radioactivity and cooling in particular) could be impacted."The IAEA's recommendation to ensure the continued physical integrity of the ZNPP is as follows:

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iaea