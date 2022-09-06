HSE Faculty Dean Notes High Potential For Russia to Develop Ties With 'Global Majority' Countries

International
Eastern Economic Forum 2022
The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Russia’s Vladivostok on September 5-8, 2022. President Putin established the forum in 2015 to boost investments into Russia’s Far Eastern regions. Over 4,000 participants are expected to visit this year’s event, attending over 70 business events.
Speaking to Sputnik, Anastasia Likhacheva stressed that as Russia is facing economic sanctions from the West, it should seek new alliances around the world, in “global majority” nations. However, it mustn’t repeat the same mistakes that it made while partnering with the West.Sputnik: We have seen thousands of restrictions and economic sanctions imposed against Russia within the past six months or so. Is there something the West can still do to impose more sanctions, or are we seeing the limit of them? Anastasia Likhacheva: Definitely it's not the limit. The sky's the limit. There are some sanctions that could be imposed on some banks that are still not on the list and aren't cut off from SWIFT, some extra bans on Russian oil and gas. But what is even more important to monitor is the dynamics of non-enforcement of third countries that don't want to impose the sanctions. They didn't put it in the legislation, they didn't support these restrictive measures. But the toolkit of enforcement of the United States for India, to China, to the Gulf states is pretty large. Until now these countries have managed to resist, but of course, the United States and European countries still have resources for this enforcement. That would be the most important parameter of the sanctions campaign in the upcoming half a year. Sputnik: Judging by the discussions here at the forum, discussions about Russia-India, Russia-China, Russia-ASEAN, is it an adequate response for Russia to work to turn towards the East? And is this potential already being used to the fullest extent or are we going to see more of this coming? Is there a hope that Russia can use this resource? Anastasia Likhacheva: There is a high potential for improvement, for the establishment of new projects, new relations with Asian countries. But speaking broadly, it's not only the East, it's Africa and Latin America. And these countries are on the same path with Asian countries in their wish to get sustainable supplies of very important goods, like energy, food, and water-intensive goods. Russia can play a very important role here and also be one of the partners in the efforts of these countries to avoid technological overdependence on one player. Sputnik: But can they - all these Asian, African, Latin American countries - replace the West and its resources? Anastasia Likhacheva: It's not a question of replacement. It's a question of our own, our own restructuring of our Russian economy, while relying on the potential of the global majority. We can't repeat and we shouldn't repeat the model we had with the West for the last 30 years. We have to build a new one inside and outside. Sputnik: With all these powerful players that you mentioned, are we already in the multipolar world or are we on the way? Anastasia Likhacheva: As a scholar, I love the term multipolar world, because nobody can really explain in detail what it means. At least, we have two, the North and the South. If we speak about nuclear power, there are more than two players. If you speak about economy, it's already pretty multidimensional. What is most interesting is to what extent our world is multipolar in terms of models of development, not in terms of the scale of power. And this is a big question for the coming years to solve. Sputnik: And my final question, when the smoke clears with the Ukraine conflict, what are we going to see? Will there be new principles of Russia's relations with the West?Anastasia Likhacheva: Relying on the whole history of the world, one day we'll see this principle, but unfortunately, it doesn't look like a very next day perspective.
HSE Faculty Dean Notes High Potential For Russia to Develop Ties With 'Global Majority' Countries

15:32 GMT 06.09.2022
Anastasia Likhacheva — Dean of the Faculty of World Economy and World Politics, National Research University Higher School of Economics
Anastasia Likhacheva — Dean of the Faculty of World Economy and World Politics, National Research University Higher School of Economics - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2022
© Sputnik
Denis Bolotsky
Denis Bolotsky
Exclusive
Anastasia Likhacheva, dean of the Faculty of World Economy and World Politics at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, took part in a Valdai Discussion Club session titled “Gateway to a Multipolar World. The Far East in the New Architecture of International Relations” at the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Speaking to Sputnik, Anastasia Likhacheva stressed that as Russia is facing economic sanctions from the West, it should seek new alliances around the world, in “global majority” nations. However, it mustn’t repeat the same mistakes that it made while partnering with the West.
Sputnik: We have seen thousands of restrictions and economic sanctions imposed against Russia within the past six months or so. Is there something the West can still do to impose more sanctions, or are we seeing the limit of them?
Anastasia Likhacheva: Definitely it's not the limit. The sky's the limit. There are some sanctions that could be imposed on some banks that are still not on the list and aren't cut off from SWIFT, some extra bans on Russian oil and gas. But what is even more important to monitor is the dynamics of non-enforcement of third countries that don't want to impose the sanctions. They didn't put it in the legislation, they didn't support these restrictive measures. But the toolkit of enforcement of the United States for India, to China, to the Gulf states is pretty large. Until now these countries have managed to resist, but of course, the United States and European countries still have resources for this enforcement. That would be the most important parameter of the sanctions campaign in the upcoming half a year.
Sputnik: Judging by the discussions here at the forum, discussions about Russia-India, Russia-China, Russia-ASEAN, is it an adequate response for Russia to work to turn towards the East? And is this potential already being used to the fullest extent or are we going to see more of this coming? Is there a hope that Russia can use this resource?
Anastasia Likhacheva: There is a high potential for improvement, for the establishment of new projects, new relations with Asian countries. But speaking broadly, it's not only the East, it's Africa and Latin America. And these countries are on the same path with Asian countries in their wish to get sustainable supplies of very important goods, like energy, food, and water-intensive goods. Russia can play a very important role here and also be one of the partners in the efforts of these countries to avoid technological overdependence on one player.
Sputnik: But can they - all these Asian, African, Latin American countries - replace the West and its resources?
Anastasia Likhacheva: It's not a question of replacement. It's a question of our own, our own restructuring of our Russian economy, while relying on the potential of the global majority. We can't repeat and we shouldn't repeat the model we had with the West for the last 30 years. We have to build a new one inside and outside.
Sputnik: With all these powerful players that you mentioned, are we already in the multipolar world or are we on the way?
Anastasia Likhacheva: As a scholar, I love the term multipolar world, because nobody can really explain in detail what it means. At least, we have two, the North and the South. If we speak about nuclear power, there are more than two players. If you speak about economy, it's already pretty multidimensional. What is most interesting is to what extent our world is multipolar in terms of models of development, not in terms of the scale of power. And this is a big question for the coming years to solve.
Sputnik: And my final question, when the smoke clears with the Ukraine conflict, what are we going to see? Will there be new principles of Russia's relations with the West?
Anastasia Likhacheva: Relying on the whole history of the world, one day we'll see this principle, but unfortunately, it doesn't look like a very next day perspective.
