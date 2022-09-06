https://sputniknews.com/20220906/gazprom-cnpc-sign-agreements-to-switch-payments-for-gas-supplies-to-china-to-rubles-yuan-1100443223.html

Gazprom, CNPC Sign Agreements to Switch Payments for Gas Supplies to China to Rubles, Yuan

"[Gazprom CEO] Alexey Miller and Chairman of CNPC Board of Directors Dai Houliang considered a wide range of areas of interaction between the companies," the company said on Telegram. "Additional agreements were signed to a long-term gas purchase and sale agreement along the 'eastern' route — the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. In particular, a transition to settlements for gas supplies to China was fixed in the national currencies of the countries — rubles and yuan.""The new payment mechanism is a mutually beneficial, timely, reliable and practical solution. I believe that it will simplify the calculations, become an excellent example for other companies, and give an additional impetus to the development of our economies." Miller said.Gazprom signed a second long-term contract with CNPC in early February 2022 - for export via the Far Eastern route. The total volume of supplies according to it will grow to 48 billion cubic meters annually.

