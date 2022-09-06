https://sputniknews.com/20220906/fda-says-mothers-touch-baby-formula-does-not-meet-nutrition-standards-warns-parents-1100464948.html

FDA Says ‘Mother’s Touch’ Baby Formula Does Not Meet Nutrition Standards, Warns Parents

FDA Says ‘Mother’s Touch’ Baby Formula Does Not Meet Nutrition Standards, Warns Parents

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning parents and caregivers not to feed infants with the "Mother's Touch" baby formula...

"The FDA advises parents and caregivers not to buy or give Mother’s Touch Formula to infants under their care. The product is being marketed as an infant formula without the required pre-market notification to the FDA, and it does not meet infant formula nutrient requirements for seven nutrients," the advisory said on Tuesday.In addition, the FDA said in the advisory that the product was not fully tested for the presence of potentially harmful bacteria such as Cronobacter.The FDA recommends those who have purchased the baby formula to discontinue its use and dispose of it, the advisory added.The advisory comes following a national shortage of baby formula in the United States earlier this year, which prompted the Biden administration to invoke the Defense Production Act to boost baby formula supplies.The shortage was linked to a recall from an Abbott Nutrition factory in Michigan over concerns about bacterial contamination of the facility’s products. Four infants fell ill and two died as a result of the contamination, according to reports.

