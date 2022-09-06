https://sputniknews.com/20220906/exclusive-indias-top-ranked-table-tennis-star--cwg-gold-medalist-targets-olympic-glory-in-2024-1100426895.html

EXCLUSIVE: India's Top-Ranked Table Tennis Star & CWG Gold Medalist Targets Olympic Glory in 2024

EXCLUSIVE: India's Top-Ranked Table Tennis Star & CWG Gold Medalist Targets Olympic Glory in 2024

Achanta Sharath Kamal is India's top-ranked Table tennis player, who won three gold medals in last month's Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham. He is also a... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-06T12:04+0000

2022-09-06T12:04+0000

2022-09-06T12:04+0000

india

sport

2022 commonwealth games

table tennis

table tennis

gold medal

medal

medalist

paris

summer olympics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100428761_0:57:3071:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_7f71c5640266be8bec805a23739bbd12.jpg

Widely regarded as one of the greatest table tennis players India has ever produced, Achanta Sharath Kamal is currently enjoying his latest success at the Commonwealth Games. But his eyes are all set to bring home an elusive Olympic medal in the sport in two years when Paris will host the greatest sporting spectacle in the world.During an interview with Sputnik, Sharath Kamal spoke about his recent triumphs at the CWG, how he has been defying the age factor despite being 40, his goals for the next two years, and how he sees the future of table tennis in India. Sputnik: In the CWG in Birmingham, you won three Gold Medals. Which one of them felt extra special to you and why?Sharath Kamal: Very difficult to separate them because each gold has its importance. We started with winning the team gold which gave us a lot of confidence to win both the mixed doubles and the singles.The mixed doubles event was with a new partner - Sreeja Akula. I didn't know what to expect and then singles, of course, everybody saw that match that was telecast live. I think a lot of people celebrated my win along with me.Sputnik: How would you rate your singles performance in the Commonwealth Games? Do you think it was your best display ever in singles?Sharath Kamal: In the final, I beat Liam Pitchford, one of the highest-ranked players in the tournament and who has been doing really good in recent times. The way I beat him was also very convincing, I had complete control over the match from the beginning and it was definitely one of the best matches of my career.Sputnik: Looking at your splendid display in matches, it doesn't seem you are 40. How do you view your age factor?Sharath Kamal: I would thank my fitness coaches because of the improvement in sports science and the ability to understand my body and work accordingly - that's made me as fit as I am. Without that, I don't think I will be able to succeed at this stage.Though I have the experience, to be physically fit and use that experience to my strengths, that's something I have constantly worked on getting better and that's what everybody is seeing on the court.Sputnik: Are you optimistic about matching your CWG show in the Asian games?Sharath Kamal: Last time I got a Bronze, this time I hope I will be able to claim Gold at the Asian Games. Winning a Gold medal in the Asiad is as good as capturing the top prize at the Olympics - That's how tough the Asian Games are.But we are slowly improving step-by-step and that's why for the first time in 62 years we were able to win an Asian Games medal in 2018. I am pretty sure with the way we are moving forward, a gold medal in the Asian Games would also be possible.Sputnik: Do you plan to play in the 2024 Olympics in Paris?Sharath Kamal: The way I am playing, there's no reason for me to say I am not going to perform in the Paris Olympics because the Games are just two years from here. If somebody asked me about the next Commonwealth Games, I will have to think about it and say I am not sure because the four years time-frame is big and I really don't know what will be my situation in four years from now.But two years from now, of course, is a time frame where I can prepare myself for the Olympics, especially now with Asian Games in one year. So, it's a good place to be where you have major tournaments coming every year.It was Tokyo one year ago, from there, it was easy to build up for the Commonwealth Games, and from here into the Asian Games shouldn't be very tough, and then the Paris Olympics. Preparation wise I am pretty confident I will be able to prepare for Paris. Also, I am sure it will be our big opportunity to win an Olympic medal.Sputnik: What is your special dream that you want to realize before retiring from table tennis?Sharath Kamal: For any athlete, the Olympic Games are the top most thing they could dream of winning. An Olympic medal is my dream too and I hope I can do that in 2024 in Paris.Frankly speaking, if I could repeat my Asian Games performance or go better at the Asian Games in 2023 and win a medal at the Olympics the following year, that's the best thing I could ask for and I am looking forward to achieving my twin goals. Sputnik: How do you foresee the future of table tennis in India?Sharath Kamal: It's been really promising. A lot of youngsters are doing extremely well, especially in the age categories. You have Manav Thakkar, Diya Chitale, and Archana Kamath - all of these youngsters are doing exceptionally well.I am quite sure with the right kind of structure, system, and guidance, they will do better than what I have done.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, 2022 commonwealth games, table tennis, table tennis, gold medal, medal, medalist, paris, summer olympics, 2024 summer olympics, 2024 summer olympics, interview