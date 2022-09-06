https://sputniknews.com/20220906/czech-defense-chief-issues-russian-language-go-f-yourself-tweet-over-report-on-prague-protests-1100436795.html

Czech Defense Chief Issues Russian-Language ‘Go F*** Yourself’ Tweet Over Report on Prague Protests

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of the Czech Republic’s capital over the weekend to express displeasure over the raging energy crisis... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova has offered any compatriots doubting the accuracy of reporting calling the weekend’s protesters "fascists" some frank advice.Cernochova’s tweet was a reply to Forum24 journalist Johana Hovorkova, who wrote a story in which she claimed that Saturday’s demonstrations were attended by fascists, and then complained that someone had threatened to take her to court. “I don’t know. How do you think I should respond to this?” the journalist tweeted, posting a screenshot of the message threatening litigation.The politician’s tweet sparked a firestorm of criticism from followers.Cernochova’s supporters, including a host of users totting Ukrainian flags in their avatars, praised the politician, with one quipping that she was “a woman in the right place.” “Thank you for being you, Mrs. Jana,” another wrote.The defense minister responded to several of her detractors, explaining that the "Go F*** Yourself" slogan was a reference to the famous "Russian Warship: Go F*** Yourself" line uttered by the Ukrainian defenders of Snake Island, which surrendered to Russian forces in the early weeks of the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Western media claimed the phrase was spoken by a soldier who was brutally cut down as Russian forces bombarded the island. Later, it emerged that Snake Island's defenders had surrendered, and were taken safely to shore by Russian warships."In March 2022, Ukrainian Post announced a competition for a graphic design for a postage stamp with this motto. Out of 500 designs, Ukrainian artist Boris Groh became the winner of the competition," Cernochova wrote.This is the latest instance of Cernochova getting into trouble over Russia-related comments. Last month, the politician took flak after saying she didn’t feel sorry for murdered Russian journalist Daria Dugina or her father, but only for the "victims of their propaganda."Up to 100,000 Czechs took to the streets of Prague on Saturday, protesting high energy prices, NATO and the government’s mindless following of Brussels’ dictates. While dismissed by authorities and pro-government media as “far-right” extremists, the protest actually featured a diversity of voices from the non-systemic, Eurosceptic Right and Left, including the Tricolor Citizens’ Movement national-conservative party and the Communist Party.Prime Minister Petr Fiala blamed “pro-Russian forces” for the demonstrations.In the wake of the protests, Germany’s domestic intelligence agency warned that the country could be overrun by large-scale protests in the coming months by Die Linke and Alternative fur Deutschland amid the raging cost of living crisis.

