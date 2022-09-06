https://sputniknews.com/20220906/cooperation-of-financial-service-providers-key-to-russia-oil-cap---us-treasury-official-1100462799.html

Cooperation of Financial Service Providers Key to Russia Oil Cap - US Treasury Official

Cooperation of Financial Service Providers Key to Russia Oil Cap - US Treasury Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The cooperation of service providers across the financial industry would be needed to make the price cap on Russian oil by the Group of... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-06T20:51+0000

2022-09-06T20:51+0000

2022-09-06T20:51+0000

americas

us

oil

russian oil shipments

oil price

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097841995_0:276:3083:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_f18d6375a88874bc7cf2fefbb3da4764.jpg

“In order for the price cap to be effective, we need service providers, especially those providing financial services, to help with implementation,” Adeyemo said in a speech prepared for delivery at the annual conference of The Clearing House and Bank Policy Institute. “We want to work with you to design a compliance regime that is as simple as possible and helps to accomplish our objectives.”After months of pondering, G7 member countries — comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — announced on Friday a price cap on Russian oil to curb what they called Moscow's ability to finance the war in Ukraine.The Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, responding to the move, warned of “retaliatory measures" against countries that tried to hurt Russia by colluding with the West.Adeyemo, in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday, said the Biden administration was encouraged that India was considering joining G7 countries in their collective effort to place a price cap on Russian oil.Indian Petroleum Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday in an interview with CNBC said that his country would carefully assess whether to support a G-7 proposal to impose a cap on the price of Russian oil. “There are many conversations going on due to a large number of factors,” Puri was quoted telling CNBC's Hadley Gamble at Gastech 2022 in Milan, Italy.The price cap proposal that G-7 finance ministers’ announced last Friday helps accomplish this objective by allowing Russian oil to continue to flow onto the global market using services provided by the G-7, provided it is sold at or below the capped price.In his prepared speech on Tuesday, Adeyemo said the price cap would allow Russian oil to continue to flow onto the global market using services provided by the G-7, provided it is sold at or below the capped price.“This will help prevent damaging energy price spikes while reducing Russia’s most critical source of revenue,” he said.Adeyemo said the Biden administration believed the price cap can succeed even if a number of oil importers do not choose to formally join the plan.Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that the OPEC+ alliance of oil producing countries, which includes Russia, will continue to monitor the oil market situation amid the G7 move to limit the price cap of Russian oil.

https://sputniknews.com/20220906/attempt-to-cap-russian-crude-prices-reflects-failure-of-western-sanctions-indian-author-says-1100430766.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220903/g7-cap-on-russian-oil-prices-likely-to-boomerang-hit-western-investors-hard-experts-say-1100343230.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, oil, russian oil shipments, oil price