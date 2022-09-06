International
Chilean President Reshuffles Government After Referendum on Constitution
Chilean President Reshuffles Government After Referendum on Constitution
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Tuesday reshuffled the country's government after the majority of citizens voted against the text... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International
On Saturday, nearly 62% of Chilean residents voted against the text of the new constitution. Boric promised to draw up the guidelines that would allow the process of drafting a new constitution to continue, and to collect proposals from different political sectors."We must... respond to a demand of the society that requires more respect, justice and equality," Boric said during the ceremony of the cabinet change, which was broadcast on social networks of the presidential administration.The Chilean president dismissed Interior Minister Izkia Siches and Ministry General Secretariat of the Presidency Giorgio Jackson Drago. Carolina Toha and Ana Lya Uriarte were respectively appointed to their postsAt the same time, Jackson did not leave the Chilean government as he was appointed the minister of social development.In addition, Boric changed the heads of the country's health, science and energy ministries.Chile's current constitution was approved back in 1980, during the rule of Chilean Gen. Augusto Pinochet, and entered into force permanently in 1990. Since then, it has been amended several times, the last time — in 2018.In late 2019, Chile saw violent nationwide protests, set off by subway fare hikes, with citizens calling for decent free education and healthcare, higher wages and lower tariffs. In 2020, nearly four out of five Chileans voted to have a new constitution that would grant more rights.
Chilean President Reshuffles Government After Referendum on Constitution

21:08 GMT 06.09.2022
Presidential candidate Gabriel Boric, of the I approve Dignity coalition, takes selfies with supports outside a polling station during the presidential run-off election in Punta Arenas, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Tuesday reshuffled the country's government after the majority of citizens voted against the text of a new constitution during a referendum.
On Saturday, nearly 62% of Chilean residents voted against the text of the new constitution. Boric promised to draw up the guidelines that would allow the process of drafting a new constitution to continue, and to collect proposals from different political sectors.
"We must... respond to a demand of the society that requires more respect, justice and equality," Boric said during the ceremony of the cabinet change, which was broadcast on social networks of the presidential administration.
The Chilean president dismissed Interior Minister Izkia Siches and Ministry General Secretariat of the Presidency Giorgio Jackson Drago. Carolina Toha and Ana Lya Uriarte were respectively appointed to their posts
At the same time, Jackson did not leave the Chilean government as he was appointed the minister of social development.
In addition, Boric changed the heads of the country's health, science and energy ministries.
Chile's current constitution was approved back in 1980, during the rule of Chilean Gen. Augusto Pinochet, and entered into force permanently in 1990. Since then, it has been amended several times, the last time — in 2018.
In late 2019, Chile saw violent nationwide protests, set off by subway fare hikes, with citizens calling for decent free education and healthcare, higher wages and lower tariffs. In 2020, nearly four out of five Chileans voted to have a new constitution that would grant more rights.
