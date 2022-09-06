https://sputniknews.com/20220906/chilean-president-reshuffles-government-after-referendum-on-constitution-1100463286.html

Chilean President Reshuffles Government After Referendum on Constitution

Chilean President Reshuffles Government After Referendum on Constitution

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Tuesday reshuffled the country's government after the majority of citizens voted against the text... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-06T21:08+0000

2022-09-06T21:08+0000

2022-09-06T21:08+0000

americas

chile

constitution

constitution referendum

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/13/1091654786_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9dbb7515091258f4dbba715dafdfdef.jpg

On Saturday, nearly 62% of Chilean residents voted against the text of the new constitution. Boric promised to draw up the guidelines that would allow the process of drafting a new constitution to continue, and to collect proposals from different political sectors."We must... respond to a demand of the society that requires more respect, justice and equality," Boric said during the ceremony of the cabinet change, which was broadcast on social networks of the presidential administration.The Chilean president dismissed Interior Minister Izkia Siches and Ministry General Secretariat of the Presidency Giorgio Jackson Drago. Carolina Toha and Ana Lya Uriarte were respectively appointed to their postsAt the same time, Jackson did not leave the Chilean government as he was appointed the minister of social development.In addition, Boric changed the heads of the country's health, science and energy ministries.Chile's current constitution was approved back in 1980, during the rule of Chilean Gen. Augusto Pinochet, and entered into force permanently in 1990. Since then, it has been amended several times, the last time — in 2018.In late 2019, Chile saw violent nationwide protests, set off by subway fare hikes, with citizens calling for decent free education and healthcare, higher wages and lower tariffs. In 2020, nearly four out of five Chileans voted to have a new constitution that would grant more rights.

https://sputniknews.com/20220905/chileans-vote-against-new-constitution-1100371615.html

americas

chile

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chile, constitution, constitution referendum