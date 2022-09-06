https://sputniknews.com/20220906/boris-johnson-gives-farewell-speech-1100416782.html
Boris Johnson Gives Farewell Speech
Boris Johnson Gives Farewell Speech
Boris Johnson, who replaced May as prime minister in 2019, announced on July 7 that he was stepping down as prime minister and head of the UK Conservative Party.
Sputnik is live from London as Boris Johnson gives his farewell speech outside 10 Downing Street in London.On September 5, it was announced that UK Foreign Secretary Truss had won the elections in the UK Conservative Party and will become the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday.Truss won 81,300 votes from members of the Conservative Party, thus overtaking former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who received 60,400 votes.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Boris Johnson Gives Farewell Speech
06:31 GMT 06.09.2022 (Updated: 06:32 GMT 06.09.2022)
Boris Johnson, who replaced May as prime minister in 2019, announced on July 7 that he was stepping down as prime minister and head of the UK Conservative Party.
Sputnik is live from London as Boris Johnson gives his farewell speech outside 10 Downing Street in London.
On September 5, it was announced that UK Foreign Secretary Truss had won the elections in the UK Conservative Party and will become the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday.
Truss won 81,300 votes from members of the Conservative Party, thus overtaking former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who received 60,400 votes.
