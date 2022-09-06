https://sputniknews.com/20220906/argentine-radio-launches-program-about-russian-culture-science-1100463130.html

Argentine Radio Launches Program About Russian Culture, Science

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - A program about Russian culture and science called "Russia in Spanish" was launched on Argentine radio. 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

The program will be broadcast on Radio Rebelde AM740 under the leadership of Silvana Yarmolyuk, the chairman of the coordinating council of organizations of Russian compatriots, and Argentine journalist Nestor Piccone. The first broadcast of the program took place on Tuesday.Russian scientists and artists, as well as university graduates, compatriots from Argentina and other Latin American countries will participate in the program, Yarmolyuk noted, adding that there will also be a segment with five minutes of the Russian language.

