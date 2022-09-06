https://sputniknews.com/20220906/2022-eastern-economic-form-in-vladivostok-day-2-part-1-1100425649.html

2022 Eastern Economic Form in Vladivostok: Day 2 Part 1

The Seventh Eastern Economic Forum - which is running between 5 and 8 September - continues into its second day. 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

The tremendous enthusiasm witnessed on its first day is expected to be repeated today as visitors flock to conferences and panel discussions on such diverse topics as investment and trade in the Arctic, developing cooperation between the Far Eastern regions of Russia and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the electric power industry in the Far East, the promotion of Russian software, mineral resources and mineral processing, aircraft construction, and opportunities for investors and tourists to travel to Russia's Far East.Signing agreements, panel discussions, company stands, exhibitions... discover all these and more from Part 1 of the second day at the Eastern Economic Forum in the Sputnik's photo compilation.

