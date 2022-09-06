International
Eastern Economic Forum 2022
The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Russia’s Vladivostok on September 5-8, 2022. President Putin established the forum in 2015 to boost investments into Russia’s Far Eastern regions. Over 4,000 participants are expected to visit this year’s event, attending over 70 business events.
2022 Eastern Economic Form in Vladivostok: Day 2 Part 1
2022 Eastern Economic Form in Vladivostok: Day 2 Part 1
The Seventh Eastern Economic Forum - which is running between 5 and 8 September - continues into its second day.
The tremendous enthusiasm witnessed on its first day is expected to be repeated today as visitors flock to conferences and panel discussions on such diverse topics as investment and trade in the Arctic, developing cooperation between the Far Eastern regions of Russia and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the electric power industry in the Far East, the promotion of Russian software, mineral resources and mineral processing, aircraft construction, and opportunities for investors and tourists to travel to Russia's Far East.Signing agreements, panel discussions, company stands, exhibitions... discover all these and more from Part 1 of the second day at the Eastern Economic Forum in the Sputnik's photo compilation.
India
The Seventh Eastern Economic Forum - which is running between 5 and 8 September - continues into its second day.
The tremendous enthusiasm witnessed on its first day is expected to be repeated today as visitors flock to conferences and panel discussions on such diverse topics as investment and trade in the Arctic, developing cooperation between the Far Eastern regions of Russia and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the electric power industry in the Far East, the promotion of Russian software, mineral resources and mineral processing, aircraft construction, and opportunities for investors and tourists to travel to Russia's Far East.
Signing agreements, panel discussions, company stands, exhibitions... discover all these and more from Part 1 of the second day at the Eastern Economic Forum in the Sputnik's photo compilation.
Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
1/15
1/15
© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Alexei Kalachev, right, director general of the International Center for Joint Initiatives, and Zhao Xiaojiao, director general of 'ChinaStroy' (The Russian division of China State Construction Engineering Corporation), at a signing ceremony at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
2/15
2/15
© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Alexei Kalachev, right, director general of the International Center for Joint Initiatives, and Zhao Xiaojiao, director general of 'ChinaStroy' (The Russian division of China State Construction Engineering Corporation), at a signing ceremony at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
The figure of the Amur tiger at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
3/15
3/15
© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov
/
Go to the mediabank
The figure of the Amur tiger at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Aeroflot's stand at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
4/15
4/15
© Sputnik / Aleksei Filippov
/
Go to the mediabank
Aeroflot's stand at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Dmitry Peskov, deputy head of the presidential administration and Kremlin spokesman, at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
5/15
5/15
© Sputnik / Aleksei Filippov
/
Go to the mediabank
Dmitry Peskov, deputy head of the presidential administration and Kremlin spokesman, at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
VTB stand at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
6/15
6/15
© Sputnik / Aleksei Filippov
/
Go to the mediabank
VTB stand at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Participants in the GTO test at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
7/15
7/15
© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Participants in the GTO test at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
A participant of the GTO test at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
8/15
8/15
© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov
/
Go to the mediabank
A participant of the GTO test at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
9/15
9/15
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Kriazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
From left: Dmitry Gornostayev, deputy editor-in-chief and director of the Rossiya Segodnya media group's main directorate, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Dmitry Kiselyov, general director of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, at the Rossiya Segodnya media group stand where they launched the new multi-media terminal at the Eastern Economic Forum.
10/15
10/15
© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov
/
Go to the mediabank
From left: Dmitry Gornostayev, deputy editor-in-chief and director of the Rossiya Segodnya media group's main directorate, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Dmitry Kiselyov, general director of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, at the Rossiya Segodnya media group stand where they launched the new multi-media terminal at the Eastern Economic Forum.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at the panel discussion "The Multifaceted Truth: How to Win the Information War?" at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
11/15
11/15
© Sputnik / Grigorii Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at the panel discussion "The Multifaceted Truth: How to Win the Information War?" at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
Sputnik radio studio at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
12/15
12/15
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Kriazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
Sputnik radio studio at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Russian pranksters Vovan (left) and Lexus at the panel discussion "The Many Faces of Truth: How to Win the Information War?" at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
13/15
13/15
© Sputnik / Grigorii Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Russian pranksters Vovan (left) and Lexus at the panel discussion "The Many Faces of Truth: How to Win the Information War?" at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
Participants in the session "Electric Power Industry in the Far East: Expanding the Competitive Pricing Zone and Integration with the UES of Russia" at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
14/15
14/15
© Sputnik / Aleksei Filippov
/
Go to the mediabank
Participants in the session "Electric Power Industry in the Far East: Expanding the Competitive Pricing Zone and Integration with the UES of Russia" at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
A cyber prosthetic hand at the exhibition of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
15/15
15/15
© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov
/
Go to the mediabank
A cyber prosthetic hand at the exhibition of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
