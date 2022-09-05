https://sputniknews.com/20220905/who-are-potential-candidates-for-top-positions-in-liz-truss-cabinet-1100409579.html

Who Are Potential Candidates for Top Positions in Liz Truss' Cabinet?

The UK former-foreign secretary bested her opponent Rishi Sunak, gathering 57% of Tory votes on September 5. She is set to announce her cabinet on Tuesday... 05.09.2022

Incoming UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has so far made no hints as to what her cabinet may look like, but it's already clear that the appointments in the economic and social portfolios will enjoy greatest attention as the country struggles with a surging cost of the living.There have been no specifics so far about any appointments, but media outlets have already reported some of the internal rumors suggesting who may get which post. Here is what you need to know about the potential appointees.Chancellor of the ExchequerOne of the key positions in the cabinet, which will largely define any potential path out of crisis for the UK economy, is reportedly promised to current Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, according to numerous media outlets. As such, it will be up to Kwarteng to prove the skeptics of Liz Truss' plans to simultaneously cut taxes, while providing electricity bill subsidies and funding the conflict in Ukraine, wrong (or right) in the end.In a recent op-ed in the Financial Times, Kwarteng promised that if he is made chancellor, Truss' government will behave in "a fiscally responsible way," helping Brits to alleviate the burden of the crisis.He has stuck alongside Truss ever since the two made it in the House of Commons in 2010, and will be in charge of one of her main policy areas, according to the media.Foreign SecretaryLiz Truss’ own desk is purportedly promised to another ally of the incoming PM - James Cleverly, according to media. He was effectively acting as Truss' deputy before briefly taking on the role of secretary of education in July 2022 after several officers ditched their jobs in protest against Boris Johnson's rule and the Partygate scandal.Cleverly also briefly held the position of the Tory chairman between 2019 and 2020 and has been a member of the parliament since 2015. A strong advocate of Brexit, he ran to replace Theresa May in the 2019 Tory race but ultimately withdrew.Home SecretaryAnother ardent Brexiteer, Attorney General Suella Braverman, is reported as a top candidate for the post of home secretary given that the current secretary – Priti Patel – announced that she won't be staying in Truss’ cabinet. Braverman was among the original contenders for the 2022 Tory leadership, but backed out and endorsed Truss – prompting press rumors that she will be rewarded for the move.Secretary for Levelling Up, Housing and CommunitiesAnother important spot, the secretary for levelling up, housing and communities will be reportedly reserved for Jacob Rees-Mogg – the current Brexit minister and former leader of the House of Commons. However, some reports suggest that he will take the spot of Kwasi Kwarteng as business secretary.Health SecretaryThe tough challenge of reforming the NHS after repeated criticism of the system, which only grew during the pandemic chaos, will reportedly fall on Therese Coffey's shoulders. The work and pensions secretary is already being briefed on the functioning of the NHS, according to The Times.She might be handling social care issues as well, which will also be a tough job considering the current state the UK is in, but some reports suggest that she might be tapped as chief whip in Truss’ government.Defence SecretaryAfter refusing to run for Tory leader in defiance of some predictions, Ben Wallace is reportedly set to keep his portfolio as Defence Secretary. If reports are to be believed, it will thus be up to him to try and drag the British military out of the pit of understaffing and underfinancing, as European governments increasingly strive for defense self-sustaining regardless of NATO membership and commitments.Liz Truss vowed to boost military spending above NATO’s goal of 2% of the country's GDP to 3% from the outset. While skeptics doubt the country's budget can afford it alongside tax cuts, energy bills subsidies and NHS reform, Wallace will be the person to allocate the promised funds if the new prime minister delivers on her promise.

