US Ambassador Concerned by Israel's New Entry Rules to Palestinian Territories for Foreigners
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The ambassador of the United States to Israel, Thomas Nides, has expressed concern over the new entry rules to the Palestinian territories for foreigners issued by Israel.
On Sunday, a unit of the Israeli Defense Ministry, Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), published a list of rules and restrictions for foreigners, who want to enter the Palestinian districts of the West Bank, according to media reports.
"I continue to have concerns with the published protocols, particularly regarding COGAT’s role in determining whether individuals invited by Palestinian academic institutions are qualified to enter the West Bank, and the potential negative impact on family unity," Nides said in a tweet on Sunday.
The ambassador stated that he had previously discussed the issue with Israeli authorities and will continue to do so.
"It is important to ensure all of these regulations are developed in coordination with key stakeholders, including the Palestinian Authority," Nides said, adding that he hopes the government of Israel will "ensure transparency as well as the fair and equal treatment of all U.S. citizens and other foreign nationals traveling to the West Bank."
The new regulations will become effective in 45 days time and will remain in force for a two year pilot period. Israeli authorities have made changes to previously published drafts of the rules, making concessions, in particular, with regard to the requirements for foreigners that have romantic relationships with Palestinians to report this to Israeli authorities.