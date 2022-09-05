https://sputniknews.com/20220905/us-ambassador-concerned-by-israels-new-entry-rules-to-palestinian-territories-for-foreigners-1100391807.html

US Ambassador Concerned by Israel's New Entry Rules to Palestinian Territories for Foreigners

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The ambassador of the United States to Israel, Thomas Nides, has expressed concern over the new entry rules to the Palestinian territories... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

On Sunday, a unit of the Israeli Defense Ministry, Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), published a list of rules and restrictions for foreigners, who want to enter the Palestinian districts of the West Bank, according to media reports.The ambassador stated that he had previously discussed the issue with Israeli authorities and will continue to do so.The new regulations will become effective in 45 days time and will remain in force for a two year pilot period. Israeli authorities have made changes to previously published drafts of the rules, making concessions, in particular, with regard to the requirements for foreigners that have romantic relationships with Palestinians to report this to Israeli authorities.

