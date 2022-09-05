https://sputniknews.com/20220905/uk-conservatives-announce-new-party-leader-and-next-prime-minister-1100380997.html

UK Conservatives Announce New Party Leader and Next Prime Minister

Two candidates remained in the race at the last stage - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak, with polls suggesting that Truss has a... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live as the British Conservative Party announces the new leader to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Party members voted for their preferred candidate to lead the Tories, and the winner will also take over 10 Downing St. The Tory leadership race in Britain started in July, when PM Boris Johnson announced his resignation after several dozen top members of his own government stepped down.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

