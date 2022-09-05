https://sputniknews.com/20220905/russia-has-no-illusions-about-relations-with-london-after-truss-comes-to-power-1100397077.html

Russia Has No Illusions About Relations With London After Truss Comes to Power

Russia Has No Illusions About Relations With London After Truss Comes to Power

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are no prerequisites for positive relations with London, Moscow has no illusions in connection with the election of Liz Truss to the...

He noted that both Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak during the election campaign "repeatedly emphasized that they intend to continue the destructive course of Boris Johnson in relations with Russia."He added that Moscow "never initiated a cold snap in dialogue with the UK."Liz Truss was declared the next British PM earlier on Monday, as she won the Conservative party leadership race, besting ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak.She is known to have an extremely hawkish stance on Russia: Truss repeatedly called for more military assistance and to Ukraine to double down on anti-Russia sanctions. The politician also pledged to declassify more intelligence files on Moscow when she becomes PM.

