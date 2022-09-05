https://sputniknews.com/20220905/right-wing-reporters-snub-marjorie-taylor-greene-mid-interview-1100412307.html

Right Wing Reporters Snub Marjorie Taylor Greene Mid-Interview

Right Wing Reporters Snub Marjorie Taylor Greene Mid-Interview

Marjorie Taylor Greene had an interview interrupted by the arrival of gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. The two reporters, from the conservative Right... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-05T22:10+0000

2022-09-05T22:10+0000

2022-09-05T22:10+0000

viral

marjorie taylor greene

trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094981242_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8dc22751a565c24ca8dc9269f371da15.jpg

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was snubbed during an interview at a Donald Trump rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in which he went on stage to endorse GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, and senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, a day-time TV personality.Greene, a Republican from Georgia, was speaking to reporters from Right Side Broadcasting Network about Republican campaign tactics as well as other right-wing talking points when she was upstaged by the arrival of Mastriano.“You know traditional GOP, traditional Republican parties usually want to keep the outsiders away, but we have got to get people to keep coming, successful people-” said Greene when she was cut off by one of the reporters, whose attention was diverted by the crowd cheering for Mastriano.Greene simply said, “Oh!” after the reporter ran off to try and get Mastriano’s attention, but was unsuccessful.Greene was able to speak later at the Wilkes-Barre rally where she used the platform to support the debunked claim that the 2020 election was rigged and that Donald Trump “won,” despite several Republican-led vote audits confirming that President Joe Biden won the election. While speaking to the reporters, Greene, who is a former QAnon supporter, discussed the debunked claim that children who identify as “cats” were allowed to use litter boxes in their school bathrooms.The “litter box” claim has been used as a far-right talking point to show that schools embracing queer and transgender identity-affirming policies have gone “too far,” thus justifying opposition to them.

https://sputniknews.com/20220905/trump-attacks-fox-news-offers-to-help-cnn-go-conservative-1100412183.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

marjorie taylor greene, trump