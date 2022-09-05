https://sputniknews.com/20220905/putin-to-hold-bilateral-meetings-with-foreign-leaders-at-eastern-economic-forum-aide-says-1100403367.html

Putin to Hold Bilateral Meetings With Foreign Leaders at Eastern Economic Forum, Aide Says

On September 7, Putin will attend the plenary session of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum. The forum will last from September 5-8 in Vladivostok at the Far Eastern Federal University. Prime Minister of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu will participate in the plenary session of the forum.Putin and Li Zhanshu will discuss the work of the legislators of the two countries to form a legal basis for bilateral practical cooperation, and promote close foreign policy coordination between Moscow and Beijing, Ushakov added.In addition, Putin will meet with Pashinyan to discuss key aspects of Russian-Armenian relations, including the prospects for building up trade and economic cooperation, Ushakov said, adding that during the talks with Oyun-Erdene, Putin will raise the issue of boosting trade and economic ties.Putin will also give an assessment of the situation in global politics and economy.The forum will be attended by over 5,000 guests from 67 countries, while almost 700 heads of Russian and 27 heads of foreign companies have confirmed their participation in the forum, Ushakov said. According to the presidential aide, the largest delegation is from China with 114 people. For comparison, the delegation from Myanmar consists of 85 people, Mongolia - 32, India - 27, and South Korea - 18 people.Sputnik is a media partner of the forum.

