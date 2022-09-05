https://sputniknews.com/20220905/private-security-firms-to-form-ring-of-steel-to-protect-harry-and-meghan-during-duchess-speech-1100396607.html

Private Security Firms to Form ‘Ring of Steel’ to Protect Harry and Meghan During Duchess Speech

Private Security Firms to Form ‘Ring of Steel’ to Protect Harry and Meghan During Duchess Speech

Prince Harry is bringing legal action against the UK Home Office over a decision by the government’s Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-05T13:05+0000

2022-09-05T13:05+0000

2022-09-05T13:05+0000

world

uk

manchester city

meghan markle

prince harry

visit

police

security

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100393004_0:86:3072:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_dec5468e0ca428fc366f7fbf3c300164.jpg

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s own security teams and event organizers are expected to protect them on Monday at the One Young World summit in Manchester, where the Duchess of Sussex will deliver a speech on gender equality at the event’s opening ceremony later in the day.The couple reportedly landed in Britain late last week for their first visit to the country since returning to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.The Sun cited an unnamed Greater Manchester Police source as saying that its officers were not providing a “dedicated police resource,” with the event at the Manchester Central Convention Complex “being privately secured.”The Daily Mail in turn reported that Harry and Meghan would be protected by at least two private security firms and dog teams forming a “ring of steel” around the Manchester venue during the duchess’s speech.The couple and organizers of the One Young World summit arranged security as Harry is suing the Home Office over the removal of his taxpayer-funded armed police protection bodyguards since the two quit life as frontline royals.Relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal family have remained tense since the 2021 bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. In their first appearance since they quit their royal duties, the couple told Oprah that the Royal family disregarded Meghan's psychological well-being during her pregnancy, as she was near-suicidal.They also claimed that one of the senior royals expressed "concerns" about the skin color of their son Archie, and accused the palace of failing to protect Meghan from “racist” attacks from the British press.The Sussexes left the UK in March 2020 to relocate to the United States, where they decided to start a "simple life" in a posh mansion with their son Archie, who was joined by his sister Lilibet "Lili" Diana in June 2021.

https://sputniknews.com/20220424/new-book-reveals-harry-and-meghans-mutual-addiction-to-drama-1095001663.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220904/harry--meghans-antics-reportedly-take-toll-on-queen-who-is-tired-of-waiting-for-next-nuke-1100367918.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, manchester city, meghan markle, prince harry, visit, police, security