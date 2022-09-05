https://sputniknews.com/20220905/pakistan-condemns-terrorist-attack-outside-russian-embassy-in-kabul-1100407846.html

Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attack Outside Russian Embassy in Kabul

"Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly suicide attack outside the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Kabul today that has resulted in the loss of precious lives of Russian diplomats and Afghan nationals, as well as many others injured," the embassy said in a statement.Pakistan offered condolences to all the bereaved families who had lost their loved ones, the statement said, adding that terrorism is a common threat that requires concerted efforts to address it effectively.Earlier in the day, Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi offered his condolences to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in connection with the terrorist attack and said that the necessary investigation will be conducted.According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov and Muttaqi also agreed that the countries will "strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fight against the international terrorism".The explosion occurred on Monday morning near the entrance to the Russian embassy's consular department. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed as a result of the terrorist attack. The embassy is in close contact with the Afghan security services, which are investigating the case, while the security of the diplomatic mission has been strengthened, the ministry said.

