One Dead, Nine Missing After Float Plane Crashes in Mutiny Bay - US Coast Guard
One Dead, Nine Missing After Float Plane Crashes in Mutiny Bay - US Coast Guard
05.09.2022
americas
us coast guard
us
washington
"Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound Command Center received a report at 3:11 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time) [23:11 GMT on Sunday] that a float plane crashed with nine adults and one child aboard. The plane was en route to Seattle Tacoma International Airport after departing from Friday Harbor," the US Coast Guard Pacific Northwest said in a Sunday statement.According to Flightradar24 data, the crashed float plane was a privately-owned 55-year-old de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter."One deceased individual was recovered by crews on scene. Nine individuals remain unaccounted for, and a safety zone has been put into effect to help facilitate search efforts," the US Coast Guard said.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
us coast guard, us, washington
us coast guard, us, washington

One Dead, Nine Missing After Float Plane Crashes in Mutiny Bay - US Coast Guard

03:48 GMT 05.09.2022
© AP Photo / Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter/U.S. NavyIn this Aug. 25, 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter conducts "touch and go" drills aboard the Legend-class cutter USCGC Munro in the Pacific Ocean
In this Aug. 25, 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter conducts touch and go drills aboard the Legend-class cutter USCGC Munro in the Pacific Ocean - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2022
© AP Photo / Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter/U.S. Navy
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least one person died and nine others are missing after a float plane with ten people on board, including one child, crashed in Mutiny Bay, in the US state of Washington, the Coast Guard said.
"Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound Command Center received a report at 3:11 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time) [23:11 GMT on Sunday] that a float plane crashed with nine adults and one child aboard. The plane was en route to Seattle Tacoma International Airport after departing from Friday Harbor," the US Coast Guard Pacific Northwest said in a Sunday statement.
According to Flightradar24 data, the crashed float plane was a privately-owned 55-year-old de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter.
"One deceased individual was recovered by crews on scene. Nine individuals remain unaccounted for, and a safety zone has been put into effect to help facilitate search efforts," the US Coast Guard said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
