https://sputniknews.com/20220905/one-dead-nine-missing-after-float-plane-crashes-in-mutiny-bay---us-coast-guard-1100372838.html

One Dead, Nine Missing After Float Plane Crashes in Mutiny Bay - US Coast Guard

One Dead, Nine Missing After Float Plane Crashes in Mutiny Bay - US Coast Guard

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least one person died and nine others are missing after a float plane with ten people on board, including one child, crashed in... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-05T03:48+0000

2022-09-05T03:48+0000

2022-09-05T03:48+0000

americas

us coast guard

us

washington

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092336803_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7c204c8774f3a49cae953f783ee15e86.jpg

"Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound Command Center received a report at 3:11 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time) [23:11 GMT on Sunday] that a float plane crashed with nine adults and one child aboard. The plane was en route to Seattle Tacoma International Airport after departing from Friday Harbor," the US Coast Guard Pacific Northwest said in a Sunday statement.According to Flightradar24 data, the crashed float plane was a privately-owned 55-year-old de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter."One deceased individual was recovered by crews on scene. Nine individuals remain unaccounted for, and a safety zone has been put into effect to help facilitate search efforts," the US Coast Guard said.The cause of the crash is under investigation.

americas

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us coast guard, us, washington