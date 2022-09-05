https://sputniknews.com/20220905/moscow-court-sentences-journalist-ivan-safronov-to-22-years-in-prison-in-high-treason-case-1100399623.html

Moscow Court Sentences Journalist Ivan Safronov to 22 Years in Prison in High Treason Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Moscow City Court on Monday found Ivan Safronov, a journalist and former adviser to the head of Roscosmos, guilty in the case of high... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

The court sentenced Safronov to 22 years in a strict regime colony.In addition, he was sentenced to two years of restriction of freedom after his release and a fine of 500,000 rubles ($8,280).Safronov's defense teamannounced they would appeal against his sentence, lawyer Daniil Nikiforov said.The case was heard behind closed doors, but the public was admitted to hear the verdict. The court limited itself to reading the introductory and operative parts, omitting the descriptive and motivational parts of the verdict.Safronov, an aide to the director of the state space agency Roscosmos at the time, was arrested on July 7, 2020. Roscosmos said that the charges against Safronov concerned the time before he came to work for the space agency.According to the prosecution, Safronov was collecting classified information, some of which concerned Russia's defense cooperation with neighboring states, Middle East and Africa and transferred them to foreign intelligence services.

