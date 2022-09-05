https://sputniknews.com/20220905/liz-truss-wins-tory-leadership-race-to-become-next-uk-prime-minister-1100385136.html

Liz Truss has won the Conservative Party leadership race and will replace Boris Johnson as the next British prime minister. She is expected to enter 10 Downing Street on September 6. Some 81,326 conservatives cast their votes for Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and around 60,399 for former-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.The Foreign Secretary will thus become the 56th British prime minister and the 15th during the rule of Queen Elizabeth II. She also marks the third time the country is led by a female prime minister.In her speech in the wake of the election, Truss vowed to "take bold action" to navigate the country through "tough times" and boost the British economy. She namely vowed to handle the energy crisis and high electricity bills, as well as lower taxes.Truss further promised to "deliver" on her post and bring the party to victory in the next general election, which is currently scheduled for 2024. In her speech, the to-be-sworn-in new prime minister did not elaborate on which aid packages she will introduce to help Brits with surging inflation and electricity bills, with media reports suggesting that they could be substantial, but still insufficient.Truss spent the summer rallying support among Tories along with her rival, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.The Tory leadership contest was triggered by Boris Johnson's July announcement that he would resign following a plethora of scandals and an exodus of government officials and Cabinet ministers over the handling of allegations of sexual misconduct by Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher.Reactions to Liz Truss' Election as Next UK Prime MinisterOpposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer congratulated Truss on her victory in the Tory race, but stressed that for real change to happen in the country, his party must replace the conservatives in government. He placed responsibility for the current cost-of-living crisis on the Tories and suggested that it was time for a change.Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in turn, called on his party to "get behind" newly elected Truss "100%". He expressed confidence that she will succeed in tackling the cost-of-living crisis and uniting the country. Rishi Sunak, who lost the race, echoed Johnson's sentiment and urged the party to unite behind Truss.Scotland's Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon also congratulated Truss on her victory and promised to try and build a "good working relationship" with the incoming PM despite "deep political differences". At the same time, Sturgeon did not miss the opportunity to deliver a jab, noting that Truss' 57% of votes amount to only "47% of the total [Tory Party member] electorate". As such, her victory would have been deemed "invalid" if it was held by the rules London applies to Scotland independence referendums.Foreign Countries React to Liz Truss' ElectionGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz also congratulated Liz Truss on her victory, adding that he looks forward to their two countries' continuing cooperation "in these challenging times" and "as partners and friends".The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it sees no preconditions for improvement in relations with the UK under the new leadership since Truss has repeatedly promised to continue the destructive path set forth by Boris Johnson in relations with Russia.

