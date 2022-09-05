LIVE UPDATES: Eastern Economic Forum Starts in Vladivostok, Russia

Putin: Global Tiger Population Has Increased by 40% Over 12 Years

The Amur tiger population in Russia has reached 750, up from 390 in 2010, the Russian president announced on Monday in an address to the 2nd International Tiger Forum, held in Vladivostok.

“An overall number of these exceptionally beautiful predators has increased by 40% globally since 2010.” Vladimir Putin Russian President Russian President

Addressing the forum via video link, Putin stressed that tiger populations were on the rise in India, Nepal, Bhutan and China.