Eastern Economic Forum 2022
The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Russia’s Vladivostok on September 5-8, 2022. President Putin established the forum in 2015 to boost investments into Russia’s Far Eastern regions. Over 4,000 participants are expected to visit this year’s event, attending over 70 business events.
LIVE UPDATES: Eastern Economic Forum Starts in Vladivostok, Russia
President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech at the plenary session on September 7, and discuss the development of the Russian Far East with the event's organizers.
eastern economic forum 2022
eastern economic forum
eef
russia
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100359271_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d235cb4c43fc1a566c1cbca869fe0dc1.jpg
russia
eastern economic forum, eef, russia, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
eastern economic forum, eef, russia, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
LIVE UPDATES: Eastern Economic Forum Starts in Vladivostok, Russia

04:27 GMT 05.09.2022
President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech at the plenary session on September 7, and discuss the development of the Russian Far East with the event's organizers.
The annual Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), one of the biggest business-oriented conferences, kicks off in the Russian city of Vladivostok.
This year the seventh EEF is expected to attract 4,000 people from at least 40 countries to discuss the emerging multipolar world order, economy of the Arctic region and the Far East, an industrial response to anti-Russia sanctions and many other crucial topics, as moderators will host over 140 hours of various sessions.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
04:50 GMT 05.09.2022
Putin: Global Tiger Population Has Increased by 40% Over 12 Years
The Amur tiger population in Russia has reached 750, up from 390 in 2010, the Russian president announced on Monday in an address to the 2nd International Tiger Forum, held in Vladivostok.

“An overall number of these exceptionally beautiful predators has increased by 40% globally since 2010.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin at EEF 2021 - Sputnik International
Vladimir Putin
Russian President
Addressing the forum via video link, Putin stressed that tiger populations were on the rise in India, Nepal, Bhutan and China.
04:33 GMT 05.09.2022
WATCH: Folk Singers and Dancers Perform Outside an EEF Venue
04:30 GMT 05.09.2022
PHOTOS: Russia's Vladivostok is Set to Host the 7th Eastern Economic Forum
Символика Восточного экономического форума на витрине корпуса Дальневосточного федерального университета на острове Русский в преддверии Восточного экономического форума во Владивостоке - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
Gates to a Multipolar World: Vladivostok Preparing to Hold 2022 Eastern Economic Forum
Yesterday, 10:54 GMT
