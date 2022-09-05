https://sputniknews.com/20220905/klyuchevskaya-sopka-volcano-climbers-death-tall-rises-to-9---russian-investigators-1100400202.html

Klyuchevskaya Sopka Volcano Climbers Death Tall Rises to 9 - Russian Investigators

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nine tourists have died while ascending the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East amid bad weather... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

On Saturday, a group of 10 tourists and two guides sent an appeal for help at an altitude of about 4,150 meters (14,600 feet) while ascending the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano. Initial reports said that five people died after falling down a cliff, one tourist was injured and was unconscious. One of the guides broke his leg.On Sunday, the Kamchatka Territory regional emergency service said that a helicopter with rescuers could not land on the Klyuchevskoy volcano because of gale force winds. Two attempts were made on Sunday, several hours apart, but they both failed. On Monday, a helicopter of the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered the personnel of the search and rescue squad to the volcano at the height of 1,663 meters, as landing at a greater height was not possible due to strong winds and ash, according to the Kamchatka Territory regional emergency service.The Klyuchevskoy volcano, also referred to as Klyuchevskaya Sopka, is the highest mountain of Siberia and the highest active volcano of Eurasia at 4,754 meters. According to the weather forecast. the volcano is now cloudy and the temperature at night will drop to minus 14 degrees Celsius (7 degrees Fahrenheit). Wind strength is up to 15 meters per second and it is snowing.

