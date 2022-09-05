https://sputniknews.com/20220905/kenyas-supreme-court-upholds-william-rutos-win-in-presidential-election-1100405616.html

Kenya's Supreme Court Upholds William Ruto's Win in Presidential Election

Opposition candidate Raila Odinga alleged irregularities in the August 9 presidential election, but the court found little to no evidence for the various... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday upheld Deputy President William Ruto's win in the presidential election, rejecting challenges to the official outcome of the vote. Ruto, who is set to be sworn in on September 13, has praised the judiciary and the electoral commission for upholding the "will of the people."Ruto's rival, Raila Odinga, and several electoral commissioners alleged there had been massive fraud in the August 9 election, however, Kenya's top court said some of the petitioners had falsified evidence. Ruto won 50.5% of the vote against 48.8% for Odinga.

