Israel, US End Exercise Simulating Use of Air Defense Systems

Israel, US End Exercise Simulating Use of Air Defense Systems

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel and the United States have concluded joint simulation drills in the central part of Israel where Israel's Arrow, David's Sling and...

"The IMoD's Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the Israeli Air Defense Command, and the US Air & Missile Defense Task Force carried out a joint simulation training exercise in the military laboratory Elbit Systems that focused on protecting Israel from ballistic threats," the ministry tweeted.During the exercise, a synchronized use of the air defense systems was simulated in the Israeli military laboratory Test-Bed that was developed by Elisra, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems. The laboratory simulates the use of air defense systems and shows as well as records data in real time, which facilitates a detailed scenario analysis.For several months Israel and the US have been working on the creation of a joint air defense agreement with some of Israel's neighboring countries including Morocco, Egypt and Bahrain to counter aerial missile threats posed by nearby Iran.

