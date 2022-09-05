International
Breaking News: Judge Approves Trump Team Request for Special Master to Review Docs Seized in FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago
Israel, US End Exercise Simulating Use of Air Defense Systems
"The IMoD's Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the Israeli Air Defense Command, and the US Air & Missile Defense Task Force carried out a joint simulation training exercise in the military laboratory Elbit Systems that focused on protecting Israel from ballistic threats," the ministry tweeted.During the exercise, a synchronized use of the air defense systems was simulated in the Israeli military laboratory Test-Bed that was developed by Elisra, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems. The laboratory simulates the use of air defense systems and shows as well as records data in real time, which facilitates a detailed scenario analysis.For several months Israel and the US have been working on the creation of a joint air defense agreement with some of Israel's neighboring countries including Morocco, Egypt and Bahrain to counter aerial missile threats posed by nearby Iran.
Israel, US End Exercise Simulating Use of Air Defense Systems

16:03 GMT 05.09.2022
India
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel and the United States have concluded joint simulation drills in the central part of Israel where Israel's Arrow, David's Sling and Iron Dome air defense systems, as well as United States' Patriot, Aegis and Thaad systems were tested, the Israeli Defense Ministry (IMoD) said on Monday.
"The IMoD's Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the Israeli Air Defense Command, and the US Air & Missile Defense Task Force carried out a joint simulation training exercise in the military laboratory Elbit Systems that focused on protecting Israel from ballistic threats," the ministry tweeted.
During the exercise, a synchronized use of the air defense systems was simulated in the Israeli military laboratory Test-Bed that was developed by Elisra, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems. The laboratory simulates the use of air defense systems and shows as well as records data in real time, which facilitates a detailed scenario analysis.
“The combination of the different systems significantly improves our forces’ readiness to face evolving threats on several fronts simultaneously. The battle lab, which was developed at Elbit Systems by the IMDO and the MDA over the past thirty years, is constantly adapting to meet the challenges posed by our dynamic arena, " Moshe Patel, the head of the IMDO, was quoted by The Jerusalem Post as saying.
For several months Israel and the US have been working on the creation of a joint air defense agreement with some of Israel's neighboring countries including Morocco, Egypt and Bahrain to counter aerial missile threats posed by nearby Iran.
