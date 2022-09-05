https://sputniknews.com/20220905/iranian-military-chief-of-staff-warns-tehran-wont-tolerate-threats-posed-by-israel---1100392104.html

Iranian Military Chief of Staff Warns Tehran ‘Won’t Tolerate Threats’ Posed by Israel

Iranian Military Chief of Staff Warns Tehran ‘Won’t Tolerate Threats’ Posed by Israel

The Islamic Republic and the Jewish State have no diplomatic relations, with Iran denying Israel’s right to exist, and Tel Aviv repeatedly pledging to do its... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-05T11:24+0000

2022-09-05T11:24+0000

2022-09-05T11:24+0000

world

us

iran

israel

security

espionage

drones

nuclear deal

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100385498_0:23:3072:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_6470b56d0469528c70aed26e7bfc7a4e.jpg

Major General Mohammad Hossein, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, has warned that Tehran would not tolerate “espionage and threats posed by the Israeli regime.”He also referred to reports suggesting that “the enemies deploy small unmanned reconnaissance units in the waters, which pose a risk to maritime security.”The general underscored that “the maritime security laws and freedom of navigation in international waters must be enforced equally for everyone” and that Iranian forces “fully safeguard such rights of our nation.”The remarks came a few days after the Iranian Navy said that it had released two American surface drones hours after seizing them in the Red Sea, accusing the unmanned vessels of endangering maritime safety.The incident followed the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) briefly seizing an American unmanned surface vessel that had reportedly become stranded in the Persian Gulf. According to the IRGC Navy, the US “tried to portray the development as an unprovoked attempt by the IRGC to capture the military vessel.”In a separate development last Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the US Central Command headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, where he met CENTCOM chief General Michael Kurilla.According to the US Department of Defense, the two agreed to “continue to expand cooperation in the face of Iran’s aggression.”Washington and Tel Aviv have repeatedly accused Tehran of trying to obtain a nuclear weapon, while Iran insists that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only. Simmering tensions between Tehran and Washington deteriorated after the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018. The tensions escalated further after top IRGC general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike authorized by then-US President Donald Trump in January 2020.Tehran and Tel Aviv have no diplomatic relations as Iran refuses to recognize Israel's right to exist and has threatened to wipe the Jewish State off the map.

https://sputniknews.com/20220513/israeli-adviser-israel-uninterested-in-military-solution-to-nuke-concerns-with-iran-1095478935.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220612/israels-prime-minister-claims-iran-dangerously-close-to-obtaining-nuclear-weapons-1096231026.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, iran, israel, security, espionage, drones, nuclear deal, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)