Independent Arab Journalist Reportedly Shot Dead in Northern Israel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Arab investigative journalist Nidal Aghbariya has been shot dead overnight in his car in northern Israel, national media reported on Monday. 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

The police of the northern Israeli city Umm al-Fahm have launched an investigation, according to media reports.The journalist was an editor of the news site Bldtna and reported on violent crime in the Arab community and the developments in the city of Umm al-Fahm, In June last year, Aghbariya's life was threatened when unknown persons fired at his house, but then no one was injured.The murder of the journalist caused outrage among the Arab-Israeli society with many people urging the police to take immediate action to eradicate violence and crime in the community.

