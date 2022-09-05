International
Breaking News: Kiev's Neo-Nazi Regime Responsible for Donbass Tragedy, Putin Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220905/greece-tried-to-intercept-unarmed-turkish-plane-on-nato-mission-media-claims-1100385793.html
Greece Tried to Intercept Unarmed Turkish Plane on NATO Mission, Media Claims
Greece Tried to Intercept Unarmed Turkish Plane on NATO Mission, Media Claims
The already-tense ties between Ankara and Athens escalated on August 23rd, when Turkey claimed that Greece had deployed its S-300 system against Turkey's F-16... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-05T09:53+0000
2022-09-05T09:53+0000
world
greece
turkey
recep tayyip erdogan
s-300
relations
tensions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100379634_0:89:1937:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_3948d7df817a462f919441aaf73a8ac4.jpg
On September 1st, the Greek Air Force tried to intercept a Turkish patrol aircraft which was involved in NATO's Sea Guardian mission to ensure security in the Mediterranean, Anadolu news agency reported.The media outlet quoted the Turkish Defense Ministry as saying that the plane was not armed and that “an adequate response had been given to actions by the Greek side.”Anadolu, in turn, pointed to the fact that the September 1st interception attempt by Greece was the latest in a series of such incidents over the past few weeks, which came as Athens “has sharply increased its aggressive behavior in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.”This came after the Greek Foreign Ministry accused senior Turkish officials of undermining NATO’s unity by making unfriendly remarks with respect to Greece.The Ministry said in a statement that “Greece will not join Turkey in the slide containing outrageous and beyond-all-limits remarks and threats, taking place on a daily basis.”The Ministry vowed that Greece would “continue to serve as a pillar of stability and security for the wider region, on the basis of the rules of International Law and the International Law of the Sea.”The statement followed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling on Athens to “look at history” and warning that Greece will face serious consequences if it continues to "harass" Turkish planes.The remarks were preceded by Erdogan slamming Greece's actions against the Turkish air forces in the Aegean Sea last month as a “provocation”, claiming that they were “part of a plan to destabilize the situation in the region.”In late August, the Turkish Defense Ministry claimed that Greece had deployed its S-300 air defense system to track the F-16 fighter jets of the Turkish Air Force performing a reconnaissance mission west of the island of Rhodes on August 23. Sources in the Greek Defense Ministry, however, flatly denied Turkey's claims, describing them as "myths" aimed at creating a hostile attitude toward Greece.The relations between Athens and Ankara have been complicated for decades, with Greece and Turkey being on the verge of an armed conflict at least three times in the summer of 2020. Greece had to mobilize its armed forces after Turkey launched a seismic survey in the Eastern Mediterranean, an area that Athens considers its exclusive economic zone.
https://sputniknews.com/20220609/im-not-joking-turkeys-erdogan-threatens-greece-over-alleged-arming-of-aegean-islands-1096162407.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220830/turkish-media-accuses-greece-of-trying-to-create-conflict-between-nato-and-rising-turkey-1100180004.html
greece
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100379634_175:0:1960:1339_1920x0_80_0_0_14fb181dd6d8e292d273149b3be3cdc6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
greece, turkey, recep tayyip erdogan, s-300, relations, tensions
greece, turkey, recep tayyip erdogan, s-300, relations, tensions

Greece Tried to Intercept Unarmed Turkish Plane on NATO Mission, Media Claims

09:53 GMT 05.09.2022
© AP PhotoTurkish pilot (File)
Turkish pilot (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2022
© AP Photo
Subscribe
International
India
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The already-tense ties between Ankara and Athens escalated on August 23rd, when Turkey claimed that Greece had deployed its S-300 system against Turkey's F-16 fighter jets, which were on a reconnaissance mission within international airspace. Athens rejects Ankara’s allegations as holding no water.
On September 1st, the Greek Air Force tried to intercept a Turkish patrol aircraft which was involved in NATO's Sea Guardian mission to ensure security in the Mediterranean, Anadolu news agency reported.
The media outlet quoted the Turkish Defense Ministry as saying that the plane was not armed and that “an adequate response had been given to actions by the Greek side.”

“Such aggressive actions by our NATO ally Greece, which run counter to international law and the spirit of alliance, are absolutely unacceptable. Our country, which does not threaten anyone, is a strong, reliable and effective ally both at the regional and global levels. Turkey is doing its best to strengthen peace and stability,” the Ministry underlined.

Anadolu, in turn, pointed to the fact that the September 1st interception attempt by Greece was the latest in a series of such incidents over the past few weeks, which came as Athens “has sharply increased its aggressive behavior in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech following an evaluation meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on April 5, 2021. - Erdogan on April 5, 2021, accused dozens of retired admirals of eyeing a political coup by attacking his plans for a canal linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. Erdogan's fury was directed at a letter published by 104 former admirals over the weekend urging him to abide by the terms of the 1936 Montreux Convention. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2022
'I'm Not Joking': Turkey’s Erdogan Threatens Greece Over Alleged Arming of Aegean Islands
9 June, 17:12 GMT
This came after the Greek Foreign Ministry accused senior Turkish officials of undermining NATO’s unity by making unfriendly remarks with respect to Greece.
The Ministry said in a statement that “Greece will not join Turkey in the slide containing outrageous and beyond-all-limits remarks and threats, taking place on a daily basis.”

Athens “will immediately inform” its “allies and partners regarding the content of the provocative statements of the last few days, in order to make clear who is undermining our alliance’s cohesion at a particularly dangerous juncture,” according to the statement.

The Ministry vowed that Greece would “continue to serve as a pillar of stability and security for the wider region, on the basis of the rules of International Law and the International Law of the Sea.”
The statement followed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling on Athens to “look at history” and warning that Greece will face serious consequences if it continues to "harass" Turkish planes.
“If you go further, you will pay a heavy price. We have one thing to say to Greece: Remember Izmir,” Erdogan added, referring to the capture of the city of Izmir by Turkish forces, which marked the end of the 1919–1922 Greco-Turkish War.
The remarks were preceded by Erdogan slamming Greece's actions against the Turkish air forces in the Aegean Sea last month as a “provocation”, claiming that they were “part of a plan to destabilize the situation in the region.”
An S-300 PMU-1 anti-aircraft missile launches during a Greek army military exercise near Chania on the island of Crete on December 13, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
Military
Turkish Media Accuses Greece of Trying to Create Conflict Between NATO and Rising Turkey
30 August, 13:31 GMT
In late August, the Turkish Defense Ministry claimed that Greece had deployed its S-300 air defense system to track the F-16 fighter jets of the Turkish Air Force performing a reconnaissance mission west of the island of Rhodes on August 23. Sources in the Greek Defense Ministry, however, flatly denied Turkey's claims, describing them as "myths" aimed at creating a hostile attitude toward Greece.
The relations between Athens and Ankara have been complicated for decades, with Greece and Turkey being on the verge of an armed conflict at least three times in the summer of 2020. Greece had to mobilize its armed forces after Turkey launched a seismic survey in the Eastern Mediterranean, an area that Athens considers its exclusive economic zone.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала