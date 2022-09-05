https://sputniknews.com/20220905/greece-tried-to-intercept-unarmed-turkish-plane-on-nato-mission-media-claims-1100385793.html

Greece Tried to Intercept Unarmed Turkish Plane on NATO Mission, Media Claims

Greece Tried to Intercept Unarmed Turkish Plane on NATO Mission, Media Claims

The already-tense ties between Ankara and Athens escalated on August 23rd, when Turkey claimed that Greece had deployed its S-300 system against Turkey's F-16... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-05T09:53+0000

2022-09-05T09:53+0000

2022-09-05T09:53+0000

world

greece

turkey

recep tayyip erdogan

s-300

relations

tensions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100379634_0:89:1937:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_3948d7df817a462f919441aaf73a8ac4.jpg

On September 1st, the Greek Air Force tried to intercept a Turkish patrol aircraft which was involved in NATO's Sea Guardian mission to ensure security in the Mediterranean, Anadolu news agency reported.The media outlet quoted the Turkish Defense Ministry as saying that the plane was not armed and that “an adequate response had been given to actions by the Greek side.”Anadolu, in turn, pointed to the fact that the September 1st interception attempt by Greece was the latest in a series of such incidents over the past few weeks, which came as Athens “has sharply increased its aggressive behavior in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.”This came after the Greek Foreign Ministry accused senior Turkish officials of undermining NATO’s unity by making unfriendly remarks with respect to Greece.The Ministry said in a statement that “Greece will not join Turkey in the slide containing outrageous and beyond-all-limits remarks and threats, taking place on a daily basis.”The Ministry vowed that Greece would “continue to serve as a pillar of stability and security for the wider region, on the basis of the rules of International Law and the International Law of the Sea.”The statement followed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling on Athens to “look at history” and warning that Greece will face serious consequences if it continues to "harass" Turkish planes.The remarks were preceded by Erdogan slamming Greece's actions against the Turkish air forces in the Aegean Sea last month as a “provocation”, claiming that they were “part of a plan to destabilize the situation in the region.”In late August, the Turkish Defense Ministry claimed that Greece had deployed its S-300 air defense system to track the F-16 fighter jets of the Turkish Air Force performing a reconnaissance mission west of the island of Rhodes on August 23. Sources in the Greek Defense Ministry, however, flatly denied Turkey's claims, describing them as "myths" aimed at creating a hostile attitude toward Greece.The relations between Athens and Ankara have been complicated for decades, with Greece and Turkey being on the verge of an armed conflict at least three times in the summer of 2020. Greece had to mobilize its armed forces after Turkey launched a seismic survey in the Eastern Mediterranean, an area that Athens considers its exclusive economic zone.

https://sputniknews.com/20220609/im-not-joking-turkeys-erdogan-threatens-greece-over-alleged-arming-of-aegean-islands-1096162407.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220830/turkish-media-accuses-greece-of-trying-to-create-conflict-between-nato-and-rising-turkey-1100180004.html

greece

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

greece, turkey, recep tayyip erdogan, s-300, relations, tensions