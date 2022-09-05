International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20220905/foreign-ministers-of-russia-armenia-discuss-conflict-settlement-in-karabakh-1100412806.html
Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia Discuss Conflict Settlement in Karabakh
Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia Discuss Conflict Settlement in Karabakh
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks in Moscow with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, to discuss the implementation of... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-05T22:55+0000
2022-09-05T22:55+0000
russia
sergei lavrov
armenia
nagorno-karabakh conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097855621_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_856fd507c96f1e786220dd593446192f.jpg
"Commitment to the comprehensive implementation of the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan signed on November 9, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021, was reaffirmed. Further steps in the context of unblocking all economic and transport communications, work on delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as working out the parameters of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan were also discussed," the ministry said in a statement.In addition, the parties discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts at the highest and high levels and interaction within the framework of integration mechanisms, such as the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, as well as foreign policy coordination at international platforms, including the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.The long-standing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the most serious escalation of a protracted standoff in years. The hostilities ended with a Moscow-brokered trilateral declaration signed in November 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to completely cease fire and exchange prisoners. The Kalbajar, Lachin, and part of the Agdam District were handed over to Azerbaijan. Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the region to oversee the implementation of the truce. Since then the situation in the region has remained tense, with occasional minor clashes happening between the two countries.On 31 August, Baku and Yerevan agreed to continue negotiations at the level of foreign ministers to develop a peace treaty within the next month, as well as hold a meeting between the leaders of the two countries in November.
https://sputniknews.com/20220905/putin-to-meet-with-armenian-leader-at-eastern-economic-forum---lavrov-1100412039.html
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097855621_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2ca350434d240aad676f923a8f3056bb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergei lavrov, armenia, nagorno-karabakh conflict
sergei lavrov, armenia, nagorno-karabakh conflict

Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia Discuss Conflict Settlement in Karabakh

22:55 GMT 05.09.2022
© Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his visit to Uganda
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his visit to Uganda - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2022
© Russian Foreign Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks in Moscow with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, to discuss the implementation of trilateral agreements between Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.
"Commitment to the comprehensive implementation of the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan signed on November 9, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021, was reaffirmed. Further steps in the context of unblocking all economic and transport communications, work on delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as working out the parameters of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan were also discussed," the ministry said in a statement.
In addition, the parties discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts at the highest and high levels and interaction within the framework of integration mechanisms, such as the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, as well as foreign policy coordination at international platforms, including the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Saint-Petersburg, 20 October 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2022
Eastern Economic Forum 2022
Putin to Meet With Armenian Leader at Eastern Economic Forum - Lavrov
21:08 GMT
The long-standing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the most serious escalation of a protracted standoff in years. The hostilities ended with a Moscow-brokered trilateral declaration signed in November 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to completely cease fire and exchange prisoners. The Kalbajar, Lachin, and part of the Agdam District were handed over to Azerbaijan. Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the region to oversee the implementation of the truce. Since then the situation in the region has remained tense, with occasional minor clashes happening between the two countries.
On 31 August, Baku and Yerevan agreed to continue negotiations at the level of foreign ministers to develop a peace treaty within the next month, as well as hold a meeting between the leaders of the two countries in November.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала