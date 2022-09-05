https://sputniknews.com/20220905/explosion-reported-near-russian-embassy-in-kabul-afghanistan-1100374914.html
Explosion Reported Near Russian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan
According to a source, a blast occurred in the Afghan capital, in the vicinity of the Russian embassy. There is no official confirmation of this report yet.Afganistan has been under the control of the Taliban movement since last September. However, the Daesh* terror group continues to carry out attacks on civilians and police across the country.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities**A terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
Explosion Reported Near Russian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan
06:49 GMT 05.09.2022 (Updated: 07:00 GMT 05.09.2022)
Terror attacks remain a constant threat for people in Kabul: just last month, a major explosion rocked a mosque in the northern part of the city, killing at least 21 and injuring 33 more.
According to a source, a blast occurred in the Afghan capital, in the vicinity of the Russian embassy. There is no official confirmation of this report yet.
Afganistan has been under the control of the Taliban movement since last September. However, the Daesh* terror group continues to carry out attacks on civilians and police across the country.
*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
**A terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.