https://sputniknews.com/20220905/explosion-reported-near-russian-embassy-in-kabul-afghanistan-1100374914.html

Explosion Reported Near Russian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan

Explosion Reported Near Russian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan

Explosion Reported Near Russian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan

2022-09-05T06:49+0000

2022-09-05T06:49+0000

2022-09-05T07:00+0000

world

afghanistan

russia

explosion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1100374914.jpg?1662361241

According to a source, a blast occurred in the Afghan capital, in the vicinity of the Russian embassy. There is no official confirmation of this report yet.Afganistan has been under the control of the Taliban movement since last September. However, the Daesh* terror group continues to carry out attacks on civilians and police across the country.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities**A terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

afghanistan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

explosion reported near russian embassy in kabul, afghanistan