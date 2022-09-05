International
Breaking News: Explosion Reported Near Russian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220905/explosion-reported-near-russian-embassy-in-kabul-afghanistan-1100374914.html
Explosion Reported Near Russian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan
Explosion Reported Near Russian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan
Explosion Reported Near Russian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan
2022-09-05T06:49+0000
2022-09-05T07:00+0000
world
afghanistan
russia
explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1100374914.jpg?1662361241
According to a source, a blast occurred in the Afghan capital, in the vicinity of the Russian embassy. There is no official confirmation of this report yet.Afganistan has been under the control of the Taliban movement since last September. However, the Daesh* terror group continues to carry out attacks on civilians and police across the country.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities**A terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
afghanistan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
explosion reported near russian embassy in kabul, afghanistan
explosion reported near russian embassy in kabul, afghanistan

Explosion Reported Near Russian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan

06:49 GMT 05.09.2022 (Updated: 07:00 GMT 05.09.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Terror attacks remain a constant threat for people in Kabul: just last month, a major explosion rocked a mosque in the northern part of the city, killing at least 21 and injuring 33 more.
According to a source, a blast occurred in the Afghan capital, in the vicinity of the Russian embassy. There is no official confirmation of this report yet.
Afganistan has been under the control of the Taliban movement since last September. However, the Daesh* terror group continues to carry out attacks on civilians and police across the country.
*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
**A terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала