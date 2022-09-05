International
EU's Defense Budget Grew by 20% in 20 Years While China's Increased Sixfold - Commissioner
EU's Defense Budget Grew by 20% in 20 Years While China's Increased Sixfold - Commissioner
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU's total defense spending has grown by only 20% over the past 20 years, compared with more than 600% growth in China, European... 05.09.2022
"For the past 20 years, Europe did not invest in defense… If we look at the defense budget, we in Europe collectively increased our defense budget by 20% in the past 20 years. At the same time, Russia increased by 300%, US by 60%, and China about 600%," Breton said during a press conference.The commissioner also added that such a trend indicates changes happening in the world, and the EU has to adapt.Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU intends to review its defense strategy, the Strategic Compass, in order to include scenarios with large-scale troop movement and conventional war.At the end of March, EU leaders approved the Strategic Compass, a plan of action for strengthening the EU’s security and defense policy by 2030. The strategic document outlines the bloc’s vision and detailed objectives on the security of all 27 member states. The strategic plan provides for the formation of a strong EU Rapid Deployment Capacity of up to 5,000 troops for different types of crises.In addition, the EU member states will have to conduct regular live exercises on land and at sea, enhance military mobility, strengthen civilian and military missions as part of the Common Defense and Security Policy.
european union (eu), uk, china, military spending
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU's total defense spending has grown by only 20% over the past 20 years, compared with more than 600% growth in China, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Monday.
"For the past 20 years, Europe did not invest in defense… If we look at the defense budget, we in Europe collectively increased our defense budget by 20% in the past 20 years. At the same time, Russia increased by 300%, US by 60%, and China about 600%," Breton said during a press conference.
The commissioner also added that such a trend indicates changes happening in the world, and the EU has to adapt.
Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU intends to review its defense strategy, the Strategic Compass, in order to include scenarios with large-scale troop movement and conventional war.
At the end of March, EU leaders approved the Strategic Compass, a plan of action for strengthening the EU’s security and defense policy by 2030. The strategic document outlines the bloc’s vision and detailed objectives on the security of all 27 member states. The strategic plan provides for the formation of a strong EU Rapid Deployment Capacity of up to 5,000 troops for different types of crises.
In addition, the EU member states will have to conduct regular live exercises on land and at sea, enhance military mobility, strengthen civilian and military missions as part of the Common Defense and Security Policy.
