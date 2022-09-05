International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20220905/donbas-zaporozhye-kherson-regions-can-ask-russia-for-help-with-referendums---churov-1100371255.html
Donbas, Zaporozhye, Kherson Regions Can Ask Russia for Help With Referendums - Churov
Donbas, Zaporozhye, Kherson Regions Can Ask Russia for Help With Referendums - Churov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions have the right to ask Russia and... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-05T00:53+0000
2022-09-05T00:53+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
vladimir churov
donetsk people's republic
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104665/12/1046651216_0:128:2200:1366_1920x0_80_0_0_1d7f4e1cc4956c6b24828153459a4e66.jpg
"Organizing voting in elections and referendums is under the exclusive management of the bodies of a corresponding territory. They have the right to apply for organizational and technical assistance and even financial assistance to international organizations, for example, the UN (Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, DPPA), the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe], and on a bilateral basis," Churov said.The Kherson region and most of the Zaporozhye region are now controlled by the Russian military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24. Russia launched the special operation after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.Local administrations have already been formed in the regions with Russian TV channels and radio stations broadcasting and trade and transport links with Crimea being restored. The regional administrations have announced plans to hold referendums to join Russia. A referendum on the status of Berdiansk and the liberated territory of the Zaporizhzhia region is scheduled for September, according to local authorities.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104665/12/1046651216_106:0:2095:1492_1920x0_80_0_0_404d232b28daaeff027e0cb6dc2a1db9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir churov, donetsk people's republic, russia, ukraine
vladimir churov, donetsk people's republic, russia, ukraine

Donbas, Zaporozhye, Kherson Regions Can Ask Russia for Help With Referendums - Churov

00:53 GMT 05.09.2022
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the photo bankVladimir Churov
Vladimir Churov - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2022
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions have the right to ask Russia and international organizations for help while holding referendums on joining Russia, Vladimir Churov, Ambassador for Special Tasks at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Sputnik.
"Organizing voting in elections and referendums is under the exclusive management of the bodies of a corresponding territory. They have the right to apply for organizational and technical assistance and even financial assistance to international organizations, for example, the UN (Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, DPPA), the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe], and on a bilateral basis," Churov said.
The Kherson region and most of the Zaporozhye region are now controlled by the Russian military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24. Russia launched the special operation after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.
Local administrations have already been formed in the regions with Russian TV channels and radio stations broadcasting and trade and transport links with Crimea being restored. The regional administrations have announced plans to hold referendums to join Russia. A referendum on the status of Berdiansk and the liberated territory of the Zaporizhzhia region is scheduled for September, according to local authorities.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала