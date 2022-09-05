https://sputniknews.com/20220905/daesh-reportedly-claims-responsibility-for-terror-attack-outside-russian-embassy-in-kabul-1100408038.html
Daesh Reportedly Claims Responsibility for Terror Attack Outside Russian Embassy in Kabul
Daesh Reportedly Claims Responsibility for Terror Attack Outside Russian Embassy in Kabul
17:59 GMT 05.09.2022 (Updated: 18:17 GMT 05.09.2022)
The Afghan foreign ministry has promised that all necessary measures will be taken to investigate the deadly terror attack outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul on Monday.
Daesh* has reportedly claimed responsibility for Monday's terror attack outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul
, Afghanistan.
An explosion occurred outside the Russian Embassy on Monday morning, killing two employees of the diplomatic mission. The blast took place in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the embassy's consular department.
According to the Russian foreign ministry, there are also victims among Afghan citizens. A source in a Kabul hospital told Sputnik that at least 10 people were killed and eight more were hospitalized as a result of the attack.
Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov announced earlier in the day that a set of measures had been taken following the attack to boost security around the embassy. The minister expressed hope that the perpetrators of the attack would be found and held accountable as soon as possible.
Speaking with Lavrov on Monday, Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi expressed his condolences in connection with the terror attack
, and assured that the Afghan security forces would pay special attention to the security of the Russian embassy.
Muttaqi also stressed that all necessary measures would be taken to investigate the attack. The two ministers agreed that the countries would "strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fight against the international terrorism."
For his part, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi, appointed by the Taliban**, expressed hopes that the terrorist attack would not affect Kabul-Moscow relations.
*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
**The Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.