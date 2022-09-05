https://sputniknews.com/20220905/china-urges-constructive-de-escalation-dialogue-instead-of-russian-oil-price-cap-1100391984.html

China Urges Constructive De-escalation Dialogue Instead of Russian Oil Price Cap

China Urges Constructive De-escalation Dialogue Instead of Russian Oil Price Cap

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Commenting on the G7 countries' decision to impose a price cap on Russian oil, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning on Monday... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-05T10:59+0000

2022-09-05T10:59+0000

2022-09-05T10:59+0000

energy crisis in europe

oil price

russia

china

g7

oil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097584169_0:157:1928:1241_1920x0_80_0_0_2461fa71c5262e00d9fabaf040167600.jpg

The spokeswoman did not directly answer the question whether China is considering joining the G7 initiative.On September 2, the G7 finance ministers confirmed the plan to introduce a price cap on Russian oil and called on all countries to join the initiative. Earlier in the day, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said that the European Commission's goal is to introduce a price limit in accordance with the deadlines agreed under the EU's sixth sanctions package, that is, 5 December 2022 for crude oil and 5 February 2023 for petroleum products.On September 1, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak condemned the idea of imposing a price cap on Russian oil as absurd, warning that Moscow would not deliver oil and oil products to countries that support the decision. According to Dmitry Birichevsky, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's economic cooperation department, possible introduction of any price cap on Russian oil by unfriendly countries will only exacerbate energy crisis, with Moscow acting under economic expediency.

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

oil price, russia, china, g7, oil