Beijing Demands Explanations From US Over NSA Cyberattacks on Chinese Sites

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing demands explanations from the United States for the National Security Agency's (NSA) cyberattacks on various sites in China...

The US NSA has carried out more than 10,000 vicious cyberattacks on Chinese targets in recent years, took control of thousands of network devices and allegedly stole more than 140 gigabytes of valuable data, according to a technical report, published by the Chinese internet security company Qihoo 360 on Monday.Mao noted that cyberspace security is a global common problem, and the US, as the country with the most powerful potential in the field of cyber technologies, should immediately stop using its advantages to steal classified information and carry out cyberattacks on other countries. The US should responsibly participate in the management of global cyberspace and play a constructive role in ensuring cyber security, according to the diplomat.In April, Northwestern Polytechnical University, located in the city of Xi'An, said that it had been hacked. Following the university's statement, Xi'an Municipal Public Security Bureau, China’s National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and Qihoo 360 created a task force to probe into the attack.The task force gathered conclusive evidence that the NSA cyberattacks on the Northwestern Polytechnical University was directly orchestrated by 13 individuals in the US, found over 60 contracts and more than 170 digital documents signed by the NSA to create an environment for cyberattacks through shell companies. It also found that, to carry out cyberattacks on the Northwestern Polytechnic University, the NSA used more than 50 proxy servers in 17 countries, including Poland, Ukraine, Japan, South Korea and Sweden.Pressure on Chinese BusinessMao also expressed concern about the US practice of using government power to put pressure on Chinese companies, which goes against the principles of market economy and international trade and economic rules.The spokeswoman also said that scientific and technological advances should benefit all of humanity, rather than be used as a means to limit or constrain the development of other countries.Mao Ning also reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to protect rights of Chinese companies.On September 1, US technology company Nvidia said that Washington had imposed restrictions on the sale of a number of high-tech computer chips to Russia and China fearing they can be used for military purposes. The high-tech products of another US company, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), reportedly came under restrictions as well.Last week, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's growing technological clout. On September 2, the US Trade Representative also extended the Trump administration-era tariffs on Chinese goods.

