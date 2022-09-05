https://sputniknews.com/20220905/68-magnitude-earthquake-leaves-at-least-21-people-killed-in-southern-china---reports-1100399934.html

6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Leaves At Least 21 People Killed in Southern China - Reports

6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Leaves At Least 21 People Killed in Southern China - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) - At least 21 people have died as a result of an earthquake in China's southern province of Sichuan and more than 30 people were injured... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

The Chinese Seismological Center recorded a 6.8 magnitude earthquake at 04:52 GMT on Monday.The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Luding County (Jagsam) of the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan province at a depth of 16 kilometers (about 10 miles). The earthquake resulted in cuts of power lines and damaged several houses, as well as some infrastructure facilities. Rescue teams are now working in the area.According to CCTV, China's President Xi Jinping said every effort should be made to rescue people affected by the earthquake.Sichuan Province is one of the most seismic regions in China, where earthquakes occur regularly. In May 2008, the strongest earthquake in recent decades with magnitude 8.0 occurred there. At that time, 87,150 people died or went missing, 374,000 were injured and millions of people were left homeless.

