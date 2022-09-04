https://sputniknews.com/20220904/zaporozhye-authorities-believe-kiev-plotted-to-take-iaea-delegation-hostage-1100347140.html

Zaporozhye Authorities Believe Kiev Plotted to Take IAEA Delegation Hostage

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The Kiev authorities intended to take the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission hostage, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the... 04.09.2022

Rogov, commenting on the two recent incidents involving Ukrainian sabotage groups that tried to attack the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), told Sputnik that Ukrainian troops have intensified attacks on the ZNPP ahead of the results of the IAEA inspection of the plant. On Friday, he said that at least two dozen high-speed boats with a large number of armed people moved down the Dnieper river from the area of ​​​​the Kakhovka reservoir, not far from the ZNPP.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on Thursday, 60 Ukrainian paratroopers attempted to seize the ZNPP, just before the arrival of the IAEA delegation, headed by Director General Rafael Grossi. The majority of the Ukrainian soldiers, who arrived in seven boats and landed on the coast of the Kakhovka reservoir, three kilometers (1.8 miles) northeast of the ZNPP, were neutralized.According to Rogov, the IAEA mission will stay at the ZNPP until at least September 5. The delegation arrived at the nuclear plant on Thursday, walked around the facility and inspected the sections of the plant that had been damaged by the recent Ukrainian shelling. Grossi is expected to present a report to the agency's board of governors on the Zaporozhye NPP early next week.

