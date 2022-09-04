https://sputniknews.com/20220904/vladimir-putin-to-be-briefed-on-results-of-discussions-at-eastern-economic-forum--1100351830.html
Vladimir Putin to Be Briefed on Results of Discussions at Eastern Economic Forum
Vladimir Putin to Be Briefed on Results of Discussions at Eastern Economic Forum
The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will take place at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian city of Vladivostok on September 5-8. High on... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-04T09:36+0000
2022-09-04T09:36+0000
2022-09-04T09:36+0000
russia
russia
vladivostok
eastern economic forum
vladimir putin
discussion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100351417_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1c518009a70de0ec705abe3b9a48b4e4.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be briefed on the final results of discussions at the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) which opens in Vladivostok on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev has said.Trutnev, who also serves as the presidential envoy to Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District, added that the format of meeting moderators at the EEF will be preserved, and that the discussions will be held in “almost all sectors and all areas of activity.”He also expressed hope that the moderators will report to Putin on the proposals that “will have been developed during the EEF sessions, which will be attended by the best specialists in our country.”He said that one of the main differences of the EEF from other similar gathering pertains to its main theme, “On the Path to a Multipolar World”.He emphasized that the changes result in both problems and opportunities, adding that Russia “must now learn to do what we previously considered possible to hand over to one of our foreign partners.”“We will learn to do more all by ourselves. We will develop those technologies that we earlier paid less attention to. It means that we, as a country and the Far East, as part of this country, will become stronger and be able to do more, further advancing in technological development,” the official concluded.
https://sputniknews.com/20220803/lavrov-russia-expects-myanmars-delegation-to-attend-eastern-economic-forum-in-september-1098065478.html
russia
vladivostok
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100351417_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ce78aff6b7a3d0864e02be073ed57d1f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
russia, vladivostok, eastern economic forum, vladimir putin, discussion
russia, vladivostok, eastern economic forum, vladimir putin, discussion
Vladimir Putin to Be Briefed on Results of Discussions at Eastern Economic Forum
The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will take place at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian city of Vladivostok on September 5-8. High on the agenda will be the development of Russia's Far East, recovering from the ongoing crisis and international cooperation, among other topics.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be briefed on the final results of discussions at the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF)
which opens in Vladivostok on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev has said.
Trutnev, who also serves as the presidential envoy to Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District, added that the format of meeting moderators at the EEF will be preserved, and that the discussions will be held in “almost all sectors and all areas of activity.”
“And, of course, we would consider it very correct that the final results of all these discussions be reported to the Russian president, who earlier gave the green light to it. So we hope that EEF moderators will brief the president on the development of agriculture, logistics, industry and high technologies in the Far East,” Trutnev said.
He also expressed hope that the moderators will report to Putin on the proposals that “will have been developed during the EEF sessions, which will be attended by the best specialists in our country.”
“In line with the results of EEF discussions, Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] always gives us detailed instructions that help us take several steps forward in the development of the Far East,” the Russian deputy prime minister stressed.
He said that one of the main differences of the EEF from other similar gathering pertains to its main theme, “On the Path to a Multipolar World”.
“We believe that the world has changed and those sanctions and the persistence, with which unfriendly countries are trying to hamper our development, have altered global developments. Actually, they've destroyed economic ties and led to the fact that the companies that clinched international contracts for the delivery of equipment made sure that all this is unreliable and that they may never see the implementation of the contracts,” Trutnev pointed out.
He emphasized that the changes result in both problems and opportunities, adding that Russia “must now learn to do what we previously considered possible to hand over to one of our foreign partners.”
“We will learn to do more all by ourselves. We will develop those technologies that we earlier paid less attention to. It means that we, as a country and the Far East, as part of this country, will become stronger and be able to do more, further advancing in technological development,” the official concluded.