https://sputniknews.com/20220904/vladimir-putin-to-be-briefed-on-results-of-discussions-at-eastern-economic-forum--1100351830.html

Vladimir Putin to Be Briefed on Results of Discussions at Eastern Economic Forum

Vladimir Putin to Be Briefed on Results of Discussions at Eastern Economic Forum

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will take place at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian city of Vladivostok on September 5-8. High on... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-04T09:36+0000

2022-09-04T09:36+0000

2022-09-04T09:36+0000

russia

russia

vladivostok

eastern economic forum

vladimir putin

discussion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100351417_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1c518009a70de0ec705abe3b9a48b4e4.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be briefed on the final results of discussions at the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) which opens in Vladivostok on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev has said.Trutnev, who also serves as the presidential envoy to Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District, added that the format of meeting moderators at the EEF will be preserved, and that the discussions will be held in “almost all sectors and all areas of activity.”He also expressed hope that the moderators will report to Putin on the proposals that “will have been developed during the EEF sessions, which will be attended by the best specialists in our country.”He said that one of the main differences of the EEF from other similar gathering pertains to its main theme, “On the Path to a Multipolar World”.He emphasized that the changes result in both problems and opportunities, adding that Russia “must now learn to do what we previously considered possible to hand over to one of our foreign partners.”“We will learn to do more all by ourselves. We will develop those technologies that we earlier paid less attention to. It means that we, as a country and the Far East, as part of this country, will become stronger and be able to do more, further advancing in technological development,” the official concluded.

https://sputniknews.com/20220803/lavrov-russia-expects-myanmars-delegation-to-attend-eastern-economic-forum-in-september-1098065478.html

russia

vladivostok

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russia, vladivostok, eastern economic forum, vladimir putin, discussion