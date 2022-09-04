https://sputniknews.com/20220904/video-the-weeknd-booed-for-abruptly-ending-los-angeles-concert-after-losing-voice-1100364765.html
Video: The Weeknd Booed for Abruptly Ending Los Angeles Concert After Losing Voice
Video: The Weeknd Booed for Abruptly Ending Los Angeles Concert After Losing Voice
The four-time Grammy winner has promised to return upset fans’ money and "do a show real soon," after he stormed off stage in the middle of his “Can’t Feel My... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-04T15:33+0000
2022-09-04T15:33+0000
2022-09-04T15:33+0000
viral
us
abel tesfaye (the weeknd)
concert
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100365057_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_1ad8049301e46300277be3e5fcf2b3a1.jpg
The Weeknd was booed by crowds at his sold-out concert in Los Angeles after he was forced to stop the performance because he was losing his voice – only three songs into the show.The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was visibly frustrated as he assured fans at the 70,000-seat stadium that they would get a refund and that he would continue his performance soon.He later took to Twitter to explain what had happened, and admitted that he was "devastated," as he apologized to his fans.Despite his apologies and apparent vocal issues, many fans were furious by the cancellation, venting their anger on social media.However, others supported the singer and wished him a speedy recovery.So far, no announcement has been made about a timeframe for a makeup concert.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100365057_216:0:2883:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_ed2b3bc94c2f0d45a12387676b15ab43.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, abel tesfaye (the weeknd), concert
us, abel tesfaye (the weeknd), concert
Video: The Weeknd Booed for Abruptly Ending Los Angeles Concert After Losing Voice
The four-time Grammy winner has promised to return upset fans’ money and "do a show real soon," after he stormed off stage in the middle of his “Can’t Feel My Face” hit.
The Weeknd was booed by crowds at his sold-out concert in Los Angeles after he was forced to stop the performance because he was losing his voice – only three songs into the show.
The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was visibly frustrated as he assured fans at the 70,000-seat stadium that they would get a refund and that he would continue his performance soon.
“You know how much this kills me right now. I’m sorry. I love you so much,” the Weeknd said, before making his final exit from the stage.
He later took to Twitter to explain what had happened, and admitted that he was "devastated," as he apologized to his fans.
Despite his apologies and apparent vocal issues, many fans were furious by the cancellation, venting their anger on social media.
However, others supported the singer and wished him a speedy recovery.
So far, no announcement has been made about a timeframe for a makeup concert.