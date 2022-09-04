https://sputniknews.com/20220904/video-the-weeknd-booed-for-abruptly-ending-los-angeles-concert-after-losing-voice-1100364765.html

Video: The Weeknd Booed for Abruptly Ending Los Angeles Concert After Losing Voice

The four-time Grammy winner has promised to return upset fans’ money and "do a show real soon," after he stormed off stage in the middle of his “Can’t Feel My... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International

The Weeknd was booed by crowds at his sold-out concert in Los Angeles after he was forced to stop the performance because he was losing his voice – only three songs into the show.The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was visibly frustrated as he assured fans at the 70,000-seat stadium that they would get a refund and that he would continue his performance soon.He later took to Twitter to explain what had happened, and admitted that he was "devastated," as he apologized to his fans.Despite his apologies and apparent vocal issues, many fans were furious by the cancellation, venting their anger on social media.However, others supported the singer and wished him a speedy recovery.So far, no announcement has been made about a timeframe for a makeup concert.

