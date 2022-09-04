https://sputniknews.com/20220904/trump-says-us-looking-like-third-world-nation-after-mar-a-lago-raid-1100348028.html

Trump Says US Looking Like ‘Third World Nation’ After Mar-a-Lago Raid

Trump Says US Looking Like ‘Third World Nation’ After Mar-a-Lago Raid

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump says the raid carried out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at his Mar-a-Lago resort is... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-04T03:10+0000

2022-09-04T03:10+0000

2022-09-04T03:10+0000

americas

donald trump

mar-a-lago

fbi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100014365_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bda3a40c8d151f2012621394f9b65b6e.jpg

"The entire world is watching, and they are shocked. South American countries, numerous of them, their leaders said, could you imagine if that was ever done in our country, what the United States would be saying about us," Trump said on Saturday, at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.The rally is Trump’s first in the midterm election season since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence on August 8.Trump called the FBI and the US Justice Department "vicious monsters," controlled by the radical left."We’re like a third world nation," Trump said.The FBI publicized an inventory last month from its raid on Trump's residence that noted 11 sets of classified documents. On Friday, the Justice Department revealed a detailed inventory, which outlines the general types of items in 33 boxes of documents taken from an office and a storage room in Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. It mentions 48 "empty folders with ‘classified’ banners" across four boxes.Trump has denied having classified documents and criticized the raid as being done by a politicized FBI and Justice Department to prevent him from running in the 2024 presidential election.

americas

mar-a-lago

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, mar-a-lago, fbi