Top Chinese Lawmaker to Take Part in Russia's Eastern Economic Forum - State Media

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, will pay an official visit to Russia and... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International

According to the media, Li will take part in the plenary session of the forum. The top lawmaker will visit Russia as part of a larger tour from September 7-17, which will also include Mongolia, Nepal and South Korea, Xinhua said.In April, Vyacheslav Volodin, Russian lower house chairman, said that he sent an invitation to Chinese parliament's speaker to pay an official visit to Russia in September 2022.The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will take place from September 5-8, in Vladivostok at the Far Eastern Federal University.

