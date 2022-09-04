https://sputniknews.com/20220904/time-for-a-real-leader-social-media-explodes-over-larry-the-cats-last-minute-bid-for-uk-pm-1100368077.html

Time for a Real Leader: Social Media Explodes Over Larry the Cat's 'Last-Minute Bid' for UK PM

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak may be running neck-and-neck in the Tory leadership race, but the Brits seemingly favor a third candidate, who has been residing in... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International

Social media users were flabbergasted to see "Larry for leader" billboards pop up across London, announcing the Downing Street cat's "last-minute bid" for prime minister.If you're wondering what Larry stands for, the website launched by the Don’t Panic creative agency also reveals the feline's "meow-festo":No 10's "chief mouser" has been residing in Number 10 longer than any leader, outlasting a total of three prime ministers. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss might be leading in polls, but Larry the Cat is winning over the public:

