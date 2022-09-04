Time for a Real Leader: Social Media Explodes Over Larry the Cat's 'Last-Minute Bid' for UK PM
© AFP 2022 / HOLLIE ADAMSLarry the Cat poses outside Number 10 Downing Street in central London on August 1, 2022, as England flags hang a day after England beat Germany 2-1 to win the Women's Euro 2022 football tournament.
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak may be running neck-and-neck in the Tory leadership race, but the Brits seemingly favor a third candidate, who has been residing in Number 10 for over a decade.
Social media users were flabbergasted to see "Larry for leader" billboards pop up across London, announcing the Downing Street cat's "last-minute bid" for prime minister.
"Choice is a wonderful thing.... the choice between chasing a feather or a string. But when it comes to the nation's next leader, why do 160,000 Tories get to choose for 67 million people? (And 34 million pets!) That's why I'm throwing my collar in the ring, to give Britain a proper choice," "Larry's" statement published on Larry4Leader.com says.
If you're wondering what Larry stands for, the website launched by the Don’t Panic creative agency also reveals the feline's "meow-festo":
I just saw the website Larry 4 Leader and I absolutely support him on all of his policies. #Larry4Leader@Number10cat pic.twitter.com/YUg4mIbR0E— Javier Æøå (@javier_aeoa) August 31, 2022
No 10's "chief mouser" has been residing in Number 10 longer than any leader, outlasting a total of three prime ministers. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss might be leading in polls, but Larry the Cat is winning over the public:
You had your chance Liz and Rishi, but it’s time for a real leader. #Larry4Leader #YesWeCat pic.twitter.com/xDxqb0EbSg— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 1, 2022
Let me know if you spot one of my posters, like @jonny_b69 did#Larry4Leader #YesWeCat pic.twitter.com/64o27NxjjA— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 31, 2022
Dreams can come true… #Larry4Leader #YesWeCat pic.twitter.com/o9Ys8N9fNu— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 3, 2022
@Number10cat Count me in Larry! #Larry4Leader pic.twitter.com/mj5avbJKS4— FMM (@fmmeas) August 31, 2022