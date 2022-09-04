International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
Tory Leadership Race 2022
The Tory leadership race started after scandal-ridden PM Boris Johnson announced his resignation in July. After several rounds of votes, two candidates are now vying for the top spot: Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak. A new party leader will be announced on September 5.
https://sputniknews.com/20220904/time-for-a-real-leader-social-media-explodes-over-larry-the-cats-last-minute-bid-for-uk-pm-1100368077.html
Time for a Real Leader: Social Media Explodes Over Larry the Cat's 'Last-Minute Bid' for UK PM
Time for a Real Leader: Social Media Explodes Over Larry the Cat's 'Last-Minute Bid' for UK PM
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak may be running neck-and-neck in the Tory leadership race, but the Brits seemingly favor a third candidate, who has been residing in... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-04T18:51+0000
2022-09-04T18:51+0000
uk
tory leadership race 2022
larry the cat
liz truss
rishi sunak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100368144_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f17bdf27480ca158bcb36c73c7c6d8b3.jpg
Social media users were flabbergasted to see "Larry for leader" billboards pop up across London, announcing the Downing Street cat's "last-minute bid" for prime minister.If you're wondering what Larry stands for, the website launched by the Don’t Panic creative agency also reveals the feline's "meow-festo":No 10's "chief mouser" has been residing in Number 10 longer than any leader, outlasting a total of three prime ministers. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss might be leading in polls, but Larry the Cat is winning over the public:
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100368144_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5247b4a8f6a0c892f2b53cefdab2306a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, larry the cat, liz truss, rishi sunak
uk, larry the cat, liz truss, rishi sunak

Time for a Real Leader: Social Media Explodes Over Larry the Cat's 'Last-Minute Bid' for UK PM

18:51 GMT 04.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / HOLLIE ADAMSLarry the Cat poses outside Number 10 Downing Street in central London on August 1, 2022, as England flags hang a day after England beat Germany 2-1 to win the Women's Euro 2022 football tournament.
Larry the Cat poses outside Number 10 Downing Street in central London on August 1, 2022, as England flags hang a day after England beat Germany 2-1 to win the Women's Euro 2022 football tournament. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / HOLLIE ADAMS
Subscribe
International
India
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak may be running neck-and-neck in the Tory leadership race, but the Brits seemingly favor a third candidate, who has been residing in Number 10 for over a decade.
Social media users were flabbergasted to see "Larry for leader" billboards pop up across London, announcing the Downing Street cat's "last-minute bid" for prime minister.
"Choice is a wonderful thing.... the choice between chasing a feather or a string. But when it comes to the nation's next leader, why do 160,000 Tories get to choose for 67 million people? (And 34 million pets!) That's why I'm throwing my collar in the ring, to give Britain a proper choice," "Larry's" statement published on Larry4Leader.com says.
If you're wondering what Larry stands for, the website launched by the Don’t Panic creative agency also reveals the feline's "meow-festo":
No 10's "chief mouser" has been residing in Number 10 longer than any leader, outlasting a total of three prime ministers. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss might be leading in polls, but Larry the Cat is winning over the public:
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала