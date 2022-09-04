https://sputniknews.com/20220904/seventh-annual-eastern-economic-forum-kicks-off-in-russias-vladivostok-1100343846.html

Seventh Annual Eastern Economic Forum Kicks Off in Russia’s Vladivostok

Seventh Annual Eastern Economic Forum Kicks Off in Russia’s Vladivostok

The forum was traditionally a platform for negotiating and signing massive economic deals between Asia-Pacific companies and their Russian counterparts... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-04T23:55+0000

2022-09-04T23:55+0000

2022-09-04T23:55+0000

russia

asia & pacific

vladimir putin

eef

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/03/1100343574_0:177:3073:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_7c459180bb158bbeb876551b46e5c52a.jpg

On Monday, the seventh annual Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is openinig its doors to thousands of attendees from several dozen countries, ranging from journalists to government ministers.The forum will feature multiple speeches and host numerous negotiations on its sidelines over four days between September 5 and 8. As per last year, the forum is taking place in Vladivostok, Russia.Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to join the EEF on the third day, September 7, when he is expected to deliver a special speech for attendees.In his written address, which was sent to visitors several days ago, Putin announced the key topic of this year's EEF – the transition to a multipolar world. The president pointed out that the topic became acute in light of the degradation of the unipolar model and expressed confidence that a new world order based on the principle of mutual respect for each country's unique developmental path is being established.The EEF was first held in 2015 and has been organized annually since, with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic. It has become a major platform for negotiating cooperation between Russia's eastern regions and foreign governments and companies of the Asia-Pacific region.It also traditionally saw billions of dollars-worth of business deals signed on its sidelines between Russian and foreign companies. During the EEF in 2021, at least 380 deals worth over $59 billion were signed, based on the data released. The majority of these deals were foreign investment projects in Russia’s eastern territories.

https://sputniknews.com/20210902/japan-russia-to-sign-documents-on-joint-projects-at-eef-ambassador-says-1083779819.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

asia & pacific, vladimir putin, eef