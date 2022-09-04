https://sputniknews.com/20220904/russian-mod-journalists-witnessed-ukrainian-saboteurs-failed-storming-of-zaporozhye-npp-1100359547.html

Russian MoD: Journalists Witnessed Ukrainian Saboteurs' Failed Storming of Zaporozhye NPP

Russian MoD: Journalists Witnessed Ukrainian Saboteurs' Failed Storming of Zaporozhye NPP

An IAEA mission led by the UN agency's chief, Rafael Grossi, arrived at the Zaporozhye NPP on September 1st to monitor the situation at the plant, which has... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has stated that journalists who arrived in the Ukrainian town of Energodar on September 1st witnessed Ukrainian saboteurs' failed storming of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP).The MoD said in a statement on Sunday that while hiding in a bomb shelter, the journalists personally kept an eye on the massive shelling of the territory of the nuclear power plant and residential areas of Energodar by Ukrainian artillery.The Russian MoD also said that specially-selected and trained "journalists" from Ukraine, the US and the UK were supposed to brief the international community on Kiev taking control of the ZNPP, amid preparations by the Kiev regime and its Western sponsors for an operation to seize the facility in the presence of the IAEA mission.The Ministry also described an unauthorized attempt to attach cars with Ukrainian and Western journalists to the IAEA motorcade, which was moving to the ZNPP on September 1st, as a provocation by Ukrainian authorities.The statement came after the Russian MoD announced the destruction of two sabotage groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which landed three kilometers (1.8 miles) from the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant earlier this week.The ZNPP, located on the left bank of the Dnieper River near Energodar, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of its units and output.During Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the nuclear plant and surrounding areas fell under the control of Russian forces. According to the Russian MoD, Energodar, nearby villages and the ZNPP remain a target of intensive shelling by Ukrainian forces. Kiev, in turn, blames Moscow for the shelling. The situation around the ZNPP has raised international concerns over a possible nuclear disaster in the area.On February 24th, Russia launched a special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, responding to requests from the Donbass republics to protect them from Kiev.

